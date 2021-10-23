Packers vs Washington prediction, odds and picks - October 24, 2021 | NFL Week 7

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers face fellow NFC team the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Green Bay are coming off a stirring win over division rivals the Chicago Bears last week while Washington were held to just 13 points by the Kansas City Chiefs.

After their opening week loss to the New Orleans Saints, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are on a five-game winning streak and will be looking to extend that on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers vs Washington Football Team Match Details

Fixture: Green Bay Packers vs Washington Football Team | Week 7 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Date & Time: October 24, 1 PM EST

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay Packers vs Washington Football Team Betting Odds

Spread

Packers: -9.5

Washington: +9.5

Moneyline

Packers: -450

Washington: +330

Totals

Packers: O 48.5: -110

Washington: U 48.5: -110

Green Bay Packers vs Washington Football Team Game

Picks

Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay seem to be firing on all cylinders now. After their win over Chicago last week, the team will be full of confidence heading into this one.

As for Washington, Taylor Heinicke will have to produce a stellar game if Washington are to get close to the Packers. We all know that Rodgers & Co can put up points. But can Washington score enough points to keep pace or be good enough defensively to keep the score low? Pick Green Bay, there is little uncertainty there.

Green Bay Packers vs Washington Football Team Injuries

For the Packers, offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (back), center Josh Myers (knee) and linebacker Preston Smith (oblique) are all questionable for Green Bay, while Kevin King and Darnell Savage have been limited in practice.

Tom Silverstein @TomSilverstein Only change in #Packers ' injury report is S Darnell Savage (concussion) being upgraded to limited. Only change in #Packers' injury report is S Darnell Savage (concussion) being upgraded to limited. https://t.co/qZe2yGJh0M

Washington have several players, including the team's right tackle Sam Cosmi (ankle), wideout Curtis Samuel (groin), guard Brandon Scherff (knee) and receiver Cam Sims (hamstring), all listed as doubtful at this stage.

Green Bay Packers vs Washington Football Team Head-to-Head

The Packers and Washington last met back in 2019, with the Packers winning 20-15 at Lambeau. The two teams have met a total of 38 times, with Green Bay winning 21 and Washington winning 16.

Green Bay Packers vs Washington Football Team Prediction

The Packers are one of the hottest teams in the league, winning five games on the bounce. It's hard to see them dropping the game at Lambeau. With Washington's offense putting up only 13 points last week against a poor Kansas City defense, the Packers will be liking their chances at getting another win on Sunday.

After the Week 1 loss, Green Bay found their mojo. Expect them to move to 6-1 on the season on Sunday in what could be a close game.

