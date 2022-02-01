"Imagine losing and going home to Jackson and Brittany Matthews making TikToks" - Paige Spiranac brutally trolls Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs fell short in the AFC Championship game and allowed the Cincinnati Bengals to mount a comeback 24-27 victory. But the main focus after the game was on how NFL fans were rejoicing at the fact that Mahomes' fiancée and brother will no longer take away all the attention from the games being played.

Paige Spiranac from PointsBet Sportsbook was one of those to throw shade on Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews.

"Patrick Mahomes is down bad. Imagine losing today and then having to go home to Jackson and Brittany making TikToks," Spiranac wrote on Twitter.

Patrick Mahomes' career is being tainted by antics from fiancée and brother on social media

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs got off to a slow start this season, but picked up steam and were back to being the dominant force they've been for the past few seasons. Mahomes is one of the best young quarterbacks in the league and also one of the least controversial players in the NFL. But there is a ton of poor publicity surrounding him, thanks to his fiancée and his brother drawing negative attention on social media.

Paige Spiranac empathized with the quarterback, who she imagined would head home after a tough loss, only to watch his fiancée and his brother more focused on making TikTok videos. Spiranac was being humorous, of course, but there is also some truth behind it unfortunately.

Brittany Matthews has caused a few scenes this season, including showering fans with champagne during cold weather and posting drunken videos with statements that did not age well. For the most part, Matthews's social media presence hasn't been totally harmful, unlike Jackson Mahomes's.

Jackson has become known as a social media influencer since his brother rose to fame in the NFL, but that doesn't mean he's a positive personality on the internet.

First, he dumped a bottle of water on some Baltimore Ravens fans, which is more playful than anything else. But he doubled down and proceeded to dance on the late Sean Taylor's jersery number on the sideline during an away game to Washington... on the day that Taylor's family was there to have his No. 21 retire.

Owen Kidd @OKiddVT Jackson Mahomes was seen here dancing on the Sean Taylor “21” logo which was chained off to begin with.



This should infuriate everyone, this is disgraceful. Jackson Mahomes was seen here dancing on the Sean Taylor “21” logo which was chained off to begin with. This should infuriate everyone, this is disgraceful. https://t.co/7puweqqOuM

Older brother Patrick has to know how much of a distraction all of this has been over the past two years and there will hopefully be fewer incidents next season, for his sake and everyone else's, too.

