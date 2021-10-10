Is Christian McCaffrey playing tonight against the Eagles?

Since entering the league, Christian McCaffrey has been an absolute terror for opposing defenses to tackle. In just his third season in the league in 2019, the Carolina Panthers running back rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns.

McCaffrey also caught 116 receptions for 1,005 receiving yards as a dual threat out of the backfield.

In Week 3 versus the Houston Texans, McCaffrey exited the game with an injury to his hamstring and has been out since. With a pivotal matchup against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, will Christian McCaffrey be able to suit up and play on Sunday?

Will Christian McCaffrey be able to play against the Philadelphia Eagles?

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Panthers list RB Christian McCaffrey as doubtful for Sunday vs. Eagles. Panthers list RB Christian McCaffrey as doubtful for Sunday vs. Eagles.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, McCaffrey is listed as doubtful for the game against the Eagles. Of course, this means that he hasn't necessarily been ruled out as of yet, so there is a small chance that he may suit up.

If McCaffrey is unable to go on Sunday, where will the Panthers look for offense?

The Panthers' options on offense

If the Panthers are without McCaffrey this weekend, they are still in good hands. Newly acquired quarterback Sam Darnold has been steady this year in his play, which is something that he was unable to do with his former team, the New York Jets.

Darnold even leads the league at this time in rushing touchdowns.

Carolina Panthers @Panthers "It's been fun to be able to run the ball like that.” panthers.com/news/5-things-… "It's been fun to be able to run the ball like that.”panthers.com/news/5-things-…

At receiver, there is fourth-year receiver DJ Moore, who has been a revelation so far this season. He currently has 30 receptions for 398 yards and three touchdowns. Moore stars in the Panthers offense as the primary receiver, but Darnold has other solid options to depend on as well.

Former New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson is in his second year with the Carolina Panthers. Anderson already has a rapport with Darnold, as he was Darnold's primary offensive weapon during their time together with the Jets. Just last season, Anderson finished with 95 receptions for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns.

In place of McCaffrey, the Panthers will again look to first-year running back Chuba Hubbard out of Oklahoma State University. The former OSU Cowboy was named Big 12 player of the year in 2019, so Hubbard is no stranger to the spotlight.

As he gains his footing in the league, he should look to improve weekly as long as he is in to replace McCaffrey.

With or without McCaffrey, the Philadelphia Eagles should prepare for the buffet of alternative options that Sam Darnold has at his offensive disposal.

Edited by Piyush Bisht