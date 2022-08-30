EXCLUSIVE: Carolina Panthers' Director of Performance Nutrition Kate Callaway names the key elements of an NFL player's diet 

One of the most important aspects and tasks of being an NFL player and a Carolina Panther is maintaining a healthy diet while having a good workout regimen. These athletes have some of the most intense workouts and diets to perform at their highest level.

While everything that the players put in their body is critical, there are certain guidelines they must follow.

Carolina Panthers director of performance nutrition, Kate Callaway, spoke with me about the most important aspects of a player’s diet.

While most believe that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, Callaway thinks that eating earlier on in the day and having a routine for your diet is important. She also thinks that not backloading calories is important as well.

Callaway said:

"The most important meal is a good question, because a lot of [people think], you know, it's the traditional breakfast is the most important meal of the day, really, to me, it's more making sure you, eat in a rhythm like eat when you're hungry, eat in a pattern. So I think the three meals are important in the day, but I think also not eating like I said earlier, you know, not backloading calories.

Callaway added that the most important foods to eat are proteins, starches, and vegetables.

Callaway added:

"Foods in general, I mean really to keep it [simple.] Sounds pretty Elementary and basic but like proteins, starches and vegetables, like we've got to have balance in our diet. So our body can like have a natural rhythm and just have thought patterns. I think it's it's easy to take for granted, you know, there's all these special foods and things out there."

The Carolina Panthers players' diets may differ on the day of a game/before it

Buffalo Bills v Carolina Panthers

While it is important each and every day for an NFL player to eat and put the right food in their bodies. However, their diets and patterns may differ on game day or a day before.

Callaway points out how a variety of different foods leading up to game day is essential. She said that she tries to make as much different food available for players on game day. This is because many players prefer different things leading up to a game.

Callaway also said that many players like to eat heavily on game day. Instead of meals that include mac and cheese or cassarole, they'll try to substitute those foods with less heavily seasoned foods.

Each player's body is different and for each one, they seem to have their own preference of what they eat in general. However, more specifically leading up to game day.

