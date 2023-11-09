Panthers vs Bears Week 10 TNF injury report: Latest updates on Justin Fields, Khalil Herbert and more 

The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers will play at Soldier Field tonight to begin another round of NFL action. Both teams are struggling and have only won three games between them.

The Bears have a 2-7 record and have suffered consecutive losses, including a 24-17 setback to the New Orleans Saints in Week 9. They are bottom of the NFC North.

With a 1-7 record, the Panthers own the poorest record in the NFC South and are tied for worst in the NFL. They suffered a 27–13 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.

Let's take a look at the injury reports ahead of Thursday Night Football.

Carolina Panthers injury report for Week 10 TNF

For their game against the Chicago Bears, the Carolina Panthers will be missing several important players.

Linebacker Brian Burns and cornerback C.J. Henderson are two defensive players who will not play, as head coach Frank Reich confirmed on Tuesday. Following concussions, both players left the Week 9 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

Due to injuries to their ankle and shoulder, respectively, wide receiver Laviska Shenault and tight end Stephen Sullivan will both be out from the game as well.

Following Tuesday's walkthrough, wide receiver D.J. Chark was classified as "doubtful," but it has since been reported that he is now out. Safeties Von Bell and Xavier Woods are anticipated to be game-time decisions.

D.J. Chark injury status: Will the Panthers WR play against Bears?

Wide receiver DJ Chark is one of the Carolina Panthers' best players, but he will be sidelined tonight against the Chicago Bears.

Against the Indianapolis Colts last week, Chark's elbow issue worsened. The receiver was limited to just two catches for 9 yards due to the injury. In his last seven games, Chark has 34 catches for 229 yards and 3 TDs.

Laviska Shenault Jr. injury update: Will the Panthers WR play tonight?

Laviska Shenault, a wide receiver with the Carolina Panthers, will not play in Week 10. The player did not take part in the Panthers' Monday and Tuesday walkthroughs.

After spraining his ankle during a game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 6, Shenault has not participated in any games.

Chicago Bears injury report for Week 10 TNF

Running back Khari Blasingame, offensive lineman Nate Davis, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive back Terell Smith are out due to injuries, according to the Bears' Wednesday injury report.

Quarterback Justin Fields is listed as "doubtful," so is not expected to play.

The Bears will probably make game-time decisions before the game about defensive back Josh Blackwell, running back Khalil Herbert, and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who were all questionable on Wednesday's report.

Justin Fields injury status: Is the Bears QB playing tonight?

As Justin Fields is "doubtful" due to a dislocated thumb that has kept him out of the last three games, quarterback Tyson Bagent will probably start tonight. Fields was seen during practice this week, though he didn't take part in all of their drills.

Generally speaking, a player with a "doubtful" designation has little likelihood of participating. Fields' most likely next opportunity to play is in Week 11 when the Bears play the Detroit Lions (presuming he is unable to play today).

Khalil Herbert injury status: Will the Bears RB play tonight?

Running back Khalil Herbert of the Chicago Bears has been sidelined for the past four games due to an ankle injury. Given that he is not slated to participate against Carolina tonight, the player's stint on the sidelines is anticipated to be prolonged another week.

Herbert was able to participate in practice this week, but the team has eventually chosen to rest him for this game so he can be ready in Week 11.

How to watch Panthers vs Bears: TV schedule, live stream details and more

On Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at 8:15 p.m. ET, the Chicago Bears will play the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Only Amazon Prime Video will carry the live coverage of the game, with Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels providing commentary.

NFL fans can watch every Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video by registering for a free 30-day trial. Additionally, NFL games for the 2023 season can be seen on additional streaming services like FuboTV, SlingTV, and NFL+.

All the details you need to watch the game are below:

Date and Time : Thursday, Nov. 9 at 8:15 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Nov. 9 at 8:15 p.m. ET Location : Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois TV : Amazon Prime

: Amazon Prime Announcers : Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (reporter)

: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (reporter) Live stream: Amazon Prime Video, FuboTV, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)