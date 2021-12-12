Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 14 

The Carolina Panthers will host the Atlanta Falcons in an AFC South divisional battle that will likely end one team's playoff dream. Both teams are 5-7 and a defeat will certainly put them out of contention in the race for a playoff spot.

After humbling the Arizona Cardinals, the number one seed in the NFC, the Panthers have lost two straight and their season is close to fizzling out. Cam Newton's return hasn't had the impact the team would've hoped for. He had a terrible outing against the Miami Dolphins last week, going 5/21 for 92 yards and two interceptions.

The Falcons are also coming off an ugly loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. While the 30-17 scoreline may not reflect that, they were thoroughly dominated on the night. Matt Ryan did manage to throw for 297 yards and had just 11 incompletions in 41 attempts, but that didn't help Atlanta's cause.

Ahead of this critical game for both teams, check out the injury report and starting lineup:

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons injury report

Carolina Panthers

Player Position Injury Game Status John Brown G Ankle Out Michael Jordan G Hamstring Out

The Panthers don't have too many injury concerns but do have two players listed as out on their injury report.

Guards John Brown and Michael Jordan won't feature on Sunday due to ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively. They will also be without Christian McCaffrey, who was placed on the injured reserves list.

Atlanta Falcons

Player Position Injury Game Status Adetokunbo Ogundeji OLB Ankle Questionable Richie Grant S Ankle Questionable

The Falcons have almost no injury concerns but, like the Panthers, do have a couple of players on their injury list.

Linebackers Adetokunbo Ogundegi and Richie Grant have ankle injuries, but both players participated in practice on Friday and are expected to feature Sunday against the Panthers.

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons starting lineup

Carolina Panthers

QB - Cam Newton | RB - Chuba Hubbard | WR - D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson | TE - Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas | OL - Dennis Daley, Brady Christensen, Pat Elflein, Dennis Daley, Taylor Moton

DL - Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, Morgan Fox | LB - Shaq Thompson, Jermaine Carter Jr., Hasson Reddick | CB - Stephon Gilmore, A.J. Bouye | S - Jeremy Chinn, Juston Burris | K - Zane Gonzalez | P - Lachlan Edwards

Atlanta Falcons

QB - Matt Ryan | RB - Cordarrelle Patterson | WR - Russell Gage, Tajee Sharp, Olamide Zaccheaus | TE - Kyle Pitts | OL - Jake Matthews, Jalen Mayfield, Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary

Also Read Article Continues below

DL - Marlon Davidson, Tyeler Davison, Grady Jarrett | LB - Dante Fowler Jr., Deion Jones, Foyesade Oluokun, Adetokunbo Ogundeji | CB - Fabian Moreau, A.J. Terrell | S - Duron Harmon, Erik Harris | K - Younghoe Koo | P - Dustin Colquitt

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar