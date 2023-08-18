The Carolina Panthers are playing the New York Giants in their second preseason game on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

Carolina lost its first preseason game to the New York Jets 27-0 in a surprising result, even though it was just preseason. The Giants, meanwhile, lost 21-16 to the Detroit Lions in their first preseason game.

The Panthers announced that Bryce Young will see game action again, likely playing three series which is what he did in Carolina's first preseason game. Miles Sanders, Andy Dalton, and Cade Mays are some of the Panthers players that won't play.

As of right now, Brian Daboll and the Giants have yet to say who will and won't play. But, given that Daniel Jones didn't play in Week 1, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get a few snaps in this one.

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants prediction

Currently, the New York Giants are -166 favorites while the spread is Giants -3 for the preseason game.

With many people expecting Jones to get some playtime in this game, New York has been a popular bet given the fact not many starters played Week 1. With not many starters playing, the expectation is quite a few will at least see a few snaps in this game.

As for the Panthers, their offense was brutal in their first preseason game as Young struggled and the offensive line failed to keep him upright.

At -166, I think this is a great line to back to the Giants as Carolina still has a lot of problems on its offense.

Panthers vs. Giants betting tips

Along with taking New York on the money line, I also like the -3 in this game. I expect the Giants to get out to an early lead as they did in their first preseason game, especially with most starters expected to see some action.

Meanwhile, Tommy DeVito looked good in his action so if he takes over for Jones, NY should be able to score enough points to cover.

The under 39 at -112 is a good way to go in this one as the Panthers' offense struggled too much for me to think they will be able to score much on this defense. New York will be able to get after the quarterback early and keep Carolina's offense at bay.

Take New York -3 and the under 39.

Match details and how to watch Panthers vs. Giants

TV: NFL Network

Time: August 18, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

