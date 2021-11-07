Panthers vs. Patriots prediction, odds and picks - November 7 | NFL Week 9

In a battle between two teams currently at .500, the New England Patriots will travel to Carolina to face the Panthers.

The Patriots have been better than their record this season suggests. They fumbled the ball in the red zone in the season-opener against the Dolphins, missed a game-winning field goal against the Buccaneers and lost in overtime to the Cowboys. Had a couple of plays swung in their direction, they would have been among the top dogs in the AFC.

They come into this game having won their two matches and are looking in prime shape to contend for a wild card spot.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are trending in the opposition direction. They started the season 3-0, then lost four in a row but finally managed to snap their losing streak with a gritty performance against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Panthers offense has struggled without Christian McCaffrey and the star's return on Sunday could be the spark they need to find their footing again.

Panthers vs. Patriots match details

When: Sunday, November 7, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Panthers vs. Patriots betting odds

Spreads

Carolina Panthers: +4.0 (-115)

New England Patriots: -4.0 (-105)

Moneyline

Carolina Panthers: +165

New England Patriots: -195

Totals

Carolina Panthers: U41.0 (-110)

New England Patriots: O41.0 (-110)

Panthers vs. Patriots betting picks

Since his disastrous outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Patriots running back Damien Harris has been spectacular, recording 345 rushing yards and four touchdowns in four games. He has been New England's go-to guy to punch the ball into the end zone. Expect him to add two more rushing touchdowns to his season tally in a comfortable Patriots win on Sunday.

PFF NE Patriots @PFF_Patriots Since Week 5, Damien Harris is PFF's highest graded Running Back (91.2) 👑 Since Week 5, Damien Harris is PFF's highest graded Running Back (91.2) 👑 https://t.co/oDzY7oTRRs

Panthers vs. Patriots key injuries

Carolina Panthers

QB Sam Darnold (Concussion): Questionable

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III: Questionable

New England Patriots

LB Dont'a Hightower (Ankle): Questionable

DT Christian Barmore (Foot): Questionable

LB Kyle Van Noy (Groin): Questionable

Panthers vs. Patriots head-to-head

The Patriots and Panthers have met seven times in the NFL. Carolina holds a 4-3 lead in all-time head-to-head games between the two teams.

The Panthers won the last meeting between the two sides courtesy of a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Panthers vs. Patriots Prediction

The Patriots offense is rolling and the defense is playing extremely well. The Panthers' defense can keep their team in the game, but the offense has been struggling for a while and won't be able to matchup with New England's defensive unit.

Prediction: The Patriots win by one score.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar