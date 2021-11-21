Panthers vs. Washington injury report and starting lineup - November 21 | NFL Week 11

One of the most exciting storylines Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season features a clash between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Football Team. Cam Newton will return as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers while his former head coach, Ron Rivera, is now with the Washington Football Team.
Cam Newton and Ron Rivera had a ton of success as a tandem with the Panthers and even made it all the way to Super Bowl. Cam Newton will look to regain his old form in Week 11 with the Panthers, while Ron Rivera will try to urge Washington to build off of its momentum from last week when they scored an upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report
The Panthers have just one player on the injury report for Week 11. Cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III is questionable with a toe injury and will make a game-time decision. He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was limited on Friday. Late-week regression is never a good sign of game availability, so he may miss this one for the Panthers.
Washington Football Team Injury Report
Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones has not practiced at all this week so he is officially ruled out. Benjamin St-Juste was a full participant in practice on Friday, so he has a decent chance to play against the Panthers if he can clear all concussion protocols this weekend. The other three players listed as questionable all recorded limited sessions at practice and will be game-time decisions.
Carolina Panthers Starting Lineup
QB - Cam Newton | RB - Christian McCaffrey | WR - D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson | TE - Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas | OL - Dennis Daley, Michael Jordan, Pat Elflein, Trent Scott, Taylor Moton
DL - Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, Morgan Fox | LB - Shaq Thompson, Jermaine Carter Jr., Hasson Reddick | CB - Donte Jackson, A.J. Bouye | S - Jeremy Chinn, Juston Burris | K - Zane Gonzalez | P - Lachlan Edwards
Washington Football Team Starting Lineup
QB - Taylor Heinicke | RB - Antonio Gibson | WR - Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel (Q), Adam Humphries | TE - John Bates | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Ereck Flowers, Tyler Larsen, Brandon Scherff, Sam Cosmi
DL - James Smith-Williams, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Casey Toohill | LB - Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson | CB - Kendall Fuller (Q), William Jackson III | S - Landon Collins, Kamren Curl | K - Joey Slye | P - Tress Way