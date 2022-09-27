"All of this is happening because I was teammates with Peyton Manning and I've been riding his coattails" - Pat McAfee credits Hall of Fame QB for success off-field

Since retiring from the NFL, Pat McAfee has become an enigma on social media.

The retired punter started as a podcaster with Barstool Sports, which laid out the platform for his foray into digital media. He then went independent and launched "The Pat McAfee Show" in 2020.

In December 2021, McAfee and his team signed a four-year, $120 million deal with FanDuel. It made "The Pat McAfee Show" one of the most lucrative sports podcasts in the world.

McAfee has also ventured into the world of professional wrestling, commentating full-time on WWE's Friday Night SmackDown. He even competed at the promotion's marquee event, WrestleMania, earlier this year.

This month, McAfee expanded his portfolio by becoming a full-time member of the College GameDay crew on ESPN.

Everything the retired punter has touched has turned to gold. NFL Hall of Famers Eli and Peyton Manning couldn't help but ask him about his successful ventures during his appearance on ManningCast.

Peyton said:

"Eli and I are getting a little jealous of the Pat McAfee love. Tell us why fans love you so much, pal?"

McAfee credited his former Indianapolis Colts teammate for his success, saying:

"Well, I don't know if fans love me that much. I look at my mentions on Saturdays for College GameDay, and aside from a great text from Archie Manning, there's a lot of people that hate the Pat McAfee experience."

He added:

"I'm hoping. I'm hoping I'll be able to turn them around. But I believe all of this is happening because I was teammates with Peyton Manning and I've been riding his coattails ever since."

McAfee thanked the Manning brothers for inviting him and praised the ManningCast broadcast:

"And tonight, it's an honor to be back on this show that is trailblazing, ground-breaking. It is it is an honor to be here. I really appreciate you guys for the invite."

Watch the entire interaction below:

McAfee's show is live-streamed on YouTube from 12 PM ET Monday through Friday.

Pat McAfee enjoyed a brilliant NFL career

McAfee enjoyed an excellent career in the NFL between 2009 and 2016. In eight seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he played 127 regular-season games, recording 659 kickoffs and 575 punts, averaging 46.4 yards per punt.

He was named in the 2009 All-Rookie Team, made two Pro Bowl appearances in 2014 and 2016, and was also a First Team All-Pro in 2016.

