Zach Wilson and the Jets are off to a 1-2 start after losing in Week 3 to their AFC East rivals, the Patriots. The second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has been struggling under center. Wilson replaced Aaron Rodgers, whose 2023 season ended opening night in Week 1.

There are concerns that the Jets are in trouble as the team is still seeking to make the playoffs this season. On his show, Pat McAfee commented on Wilson's woes at quarterback. He suggested the team to look to the NFC to replace him in the Big Apple:

"If they don't get rid of this guy, they're ripping off the fans and ripping off his teammates," said McAfee. "I thought there was a chance he had changed because he's been around Aaron Rodgers for a couple of months there. I watched that guy play football, he's not good."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 36-year-old added:

"He is not good to his fans, the Jets fans hate him. Are they getting the veteran quarterback? Do they stick with Zach Wilson? Just hope that he can figure it out, even though he has proven over the last few years that seemingly he can't. Like Kirk Cousins, that's what everybody is saying."

Expand Tweet

In his appearance on the Pat McAfee show, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter added that Kirk Cousins would be fit for the Jets. He said:

"Kirk Cousins has to be the most intriguing name. The Vikings are 0 and 3 and they've made a decision where it certainly looks like they're going in a different direction than Kirk Cousins next year. That's the one that honestly is a logical fit for both sides. If the Vikings would want to do that."

The Vikings quarterback has thrown for 1,075 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He signed a one-year, $35 million extension with Minnesota last March.

Will Zach Wilson remain as the Jets starting QB this season?

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson

Head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media Monday after their loss about Zach Wilson. Despite his struggles, Saleh explained why he's sticking with Wilson as the starter.

“He’s our unquestioned quarterback," said Saleh. "As long as he continues to show the way his preparation, the way he’s been practicing, and even in these games, he’s not the reason why we lost yesterday. It’s always a team effort."

Saleh added:

"As long as he continues to show improvement — and I know it’s not, from a box score standpoint, it’s not showing — he’s going to be our quarterback.”

Expand Tweet

Zach Wilson started nine games last season before being relegated to the backup role when the team traded for Rodgers. He's currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $35,150,681.

The New York Jets are rumored to be looking for a veteran backup for Wilson. We'll see if Saleh sticks with the 24-year-old for the rest of this season.

Poll : Should the Jets trade for Kirk Cousins? Yes No 4 votes