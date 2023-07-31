The Jonathan Taylor situation escalated quickly.

Recent episodes involving Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard have made it more than clear that there is no point in fighting. If you're a running back in the modern NFL, your contract situation is unlikely to improve until 2030, no matter how unfair the situation is from a personal point of view.

The market doesn't have feelings, and fighting against it is pointless

But Taylor's situation is unique because his franchise's owner, Jim Irsay, decided to take the fight to Twitter in order to build his narrative, stating that some agents were acting in bad faith since the CBA was negotiated and signed by both sides. Malki Kawa, Taylor's agent, responded on Twitter: "Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player."

Jim Irsay @JimIrsay NFL Running Back situation- We have negotiated a CBA,that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides..to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact,is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling ‘bad faith’..

After a meeting between player and owner on Saturday, a trade request came out, with the running back's unhappiness becoming clear. Irsay says he isn't going to be traded, but taking the situation to Twitter was not the best move according to many people.

And one of the analysts who disagree with the owner's instance is one of his former players: former Colts punter Pat McAfee.

“I don't love it that Jim is saying this, I also don't love the tweet that Jim put out…, but I understand why Jim is doing it from his perspective.

Jonathan Taylor's trade request: will he play for the Colts in 2023?

Deep down, he should play this year and hit the market - and if he plays very well, the Colts have the franchise tag option for 2024. When the tempers calm down, he will be on the field for the 2023 season, but whatever his performance is, a contract extension won't arrive.

Is it fair? No, but it's the market that dictates the rules.

Indianapolis doesn't really want to trade the player, because they know he's their offensive base for 2023. Remember, the team now has a rookie coach in Shane Steichen, and a rookie quarterback in Anthony Richardson. Having a quality player who gives you security with the ball in your hands is excellent, and that's what Taylor gives you.