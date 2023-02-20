Pat McAfee reveals how Peyton Manning helped him win big on $500 roulette bet

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee has emerged as a well-known personality in the sports industry. He is frequently featured in media outlets covering the NFL, college football, and the WWE.

In addition to being a terrific television entertainer, McAfee enjoys gambling, and he once told a story about how Peyton Manning helped him win a roulette game.

Manning and McAfee were in the same casino, and before departing, the two-time Super Bowl champion told McAfee something he will never forget.

Here's what Pat McAfee said about how Peyton Manning helped him win a $500 roulette bet:

"So, we go to dinner and drinks after the first round of golf and to get to your room you have to walk through the casino up some escalators, and then you're off to your roof. So I stopped at the roulette table. I go how's it going, man? Yeah, like $500 in chips. I don't know why I have $500, I don't even think it's mine, but I want them all chips."

McAfee continued:

"Peyton walked into that Casino, a fu**ing buzz started and Peyton Manning just slaps me right on my butt, boom, ‘how's it going, man?’ Good, and everybody at the table just looks to me like, 'who the fuck are you?' And he kind of stood behind me for a couple of minutes just kind of watching. Everything was going on and he wanted to leave."

He added:

"He goes, ‘How about that red 18 with a wink and a gun’ and walks off, and I put all my chips on 18, like I spent it. All of a sudden number stops. Fu**ing red 18, I wake up the next morning it's the first time I've seen Peyton since the gun in the wink and I go ''Hey, man, did you know 18 hit when you said that?' and he goes ‘Yeah.’"

Manning was sure of his advice to Pat McAfee at the casino. So it didn't come as a shock to him when the former Indianapolis Colts punter credited him with helping him win.

Peyton Manning is one of the smartest players to ever play football and his intelligence is not limited to the field.

Dan Lust, Esq. 🎙 @SportsLawLust



Not only does Favre have to show Pat acted with “actual malice“ (essentially that he knowingly lied), he also must show Pat was stating FACTS and not just his OPINION.



I’ll put Pat as a -500 favorite. Here are the @PatMcAfeeShow comments that Brett Favre claims are defamatory.Not only does Favre have to show Pat acted with “actual malice“ (essentially that he knowingly lied), he also must show Pat was stating FACTS and not just his OPINION.I’ll put Pat as a -500 favorite. Here are the @PatMcAfeeShow comments that Brett Favre claims are defamatory.Not only does Favre have to show Pat acted with “actual malice“ (essentially that he knowingly lied), he also must show Pat was stating FACTS and not just his OPINION.I’ll put Pat as a -500 favorite. https://t.co/7oWZMo5O2q

Pat McAfee and Peyton Manning played three seasons together

Pat McAfee and Peyton Manning: Super Bowl XLIV Pat McAfee and Peyton Manning

From 2009 to 2011, Peyton Manning and Pat McAfee were teammates for the Indianapolis Colts. While their friendship flourished, they were unable to achieve their ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl together.

Peyton Manning signed with the Denver Broncos in 2012, and later won the second Super Bowl of his career in 2016. He is now a Hall of Famer and is usually seen covering Monday Night Football.

Poll : 0 votes