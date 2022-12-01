What’s age got to do with it? Patrick Mahomes is already on the cusp of greatness at 27

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could be on course for his second NFL MVP award. At just 27 years old, the Chiefs quarterback has his teammates and fans shocked with both his talent and his overall ability when he steps onto the football field.

The quarterback can make moves with his arm and his legs, not to mention the quick thinking that has him defying opposing defenses. In just his sixth season in the NFL and fifth as a starting quarterback, Mahomes has already been to the Super Bowl twice. He won in his first appearance and was named the Super Bowl MVP. He also won the NFL Most Valuable Player award in 2018.

Mahomes has 22,000 passing yards in his career along with 180 passing touchdowns and nine rushing touchdowns. He was also named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November. He threw for 1,587 yards and ten touchdowns over the course of the month.

Patrick Mahomes convinced Chiefs to trade up in draft

Last week, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed to be on the 'New Heights' podcast. This was hosted by teammate Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, who is the center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

While on the podcast, the quarterback revealed that he told the Kansas City Chiefs to trade up for him. He told them that if they allowed him to go past the 12th spot in the first round, that another team would draft him. But he also revealed that he convinced them to take him after spending the night studying the playbook after then-offensive coordinator Matt Nagy gave him the plays.

It clearly worked, as the Chiefs traded up from their original 27th draft pick to the Buffalo Bills for the 10th pick.

"If y'all let me go 12 or below I'm gonna get drafted by someone else."

It certainly worked out for both him and the Chiefs as they have had great success since he was drafted.

Patrick Mahomes' incredible record has him amongst the NFL's best

With the win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, the Super Bowl winning quarterback set an outstanding record. He is 26-0 in games played in November and December. When asked by FOX's Erin Andrews what allows him and the Chiefs to be that good, he credited head coach Andy Reid and his entire team for their success.

“It’s game like this. It’s not always going to be great for offense and defense steps up. Special teams make plays when they need to. It’s a team game. Coach Reid preaches that our team gets better and better as year goes on."

The Kansas City Chiefs will face one of their biggest challenges this upcoming week as they travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals. This is a rematch of last season's AFC Championship game and quarterback Joe Burrow will be looking for the same result.

We will see who comes out on top in this huge game in Week 13.

