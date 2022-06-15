LOOK: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes shows off her baby bump as couple expect second child together

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are expecting their second baby together, and the couple shared a photo of Brittany's baby bump. Brittany (26) and Patrick (also 26) are already proud parents of 15-month-old Sterling Skye Mahomes.

The Mahomeses were recently in Hawaii (also the site of their wedding in March 2022) to host the annual Aloha Golf Classic held by the pair and the Mahomies Foundation. Brittany took to Instagram to thank all the attendees and share the photos of her baby bump.

Mrs. Mahomes referenced the growing Mahomes family in her post:

"Aloha Golf Classic🌺 We appreciate everyone who came out to support @15andmahomies and continues to show support!!❤️. See y'all next year, with two kiddos running around😎😳."

Brittany and Patrick recently announced they were expecting their second child back on May 29 in a joint social media post on Instagram.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes' busy 2022

After two thrilling overtime games in the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals (the latter game being a loss for the Kansas City Chiefs), Patrick Mahomes' private life has been busy. The star quarterback celebrated his daughter's first birthday, then jetted to Las Vegas for a bachelor party with fellow Chiefs teammates, including tight end Travis Kelce and former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Mahomes then finally tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, Brittany Matthews, in Hawaii, where they first went on vacation together. The longtime couple has kept busy. Together, they have invested in the Kansas City community. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes took on fellow superstar quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Josh Allen in The Match, a celebrity golf tournament.

As the NFL season nears, Patrick Mahomes will seek to return to the Super Bowl for the third time. This time, the Chiefs will look remarkably different than in years past.

Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, and the Chiefs signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to fill out the wide receiver corps. Additionally, the team signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones to carry the rock alongside Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will certainly be playing keep away in the AFC West, where the Denver Broncos traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson, and the Las Vegas Raiders traded for star wide receiver Davante Adams.

