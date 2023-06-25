Patrick Mahomes commercials: How many major endorsements does Chiefs QB have?

Patrick Mahomes has become the NFL's poster boy over the past few seasons. It's helped the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback in landing some lucrative endorsement deals as well.

Mahomes signed his first commercial deal with Hunt's Ketchup in December 2018. Since then, the signal-caller has also penned deals with Oakley, Essentia Water, Hy-Vee, State Farm, DirectTV, Adidas, and Head & Shoulders.

In total, Mahomes reportedly has eight major endorsements that make up a large part of his portfolio. He has also teamed up with BioSteel and EA Sports, appearing as the cover athlete on Madden 20.

As NFL players are not allowed to endorse alcoholic beverages, Mahomes promoted a Coors-brand flashlight called "The Coors Light" instead of Coors Light last year.

The company got creative around league regulations again this year as Coors Light came up with another amusing play on words when Mahomes introduced the “Coors Light Bear” last week.

In the minute-long commercial, Mahomes is spotted with the bear doing several activities one might typically enjoy with a beer, including golfing, watching TV, relaxing at the beach, or hanging out with friends.

It's safe to say that Mahomes has become quite comfortable as a corporate pitchman for commercials.

According to reports, Patrick Mahomes is worth a whopping $40 million as of 2023. The five-time Pro Bowler has made a small fortune thanks to his NFL career.

Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. According to reports, Mahomes also earns around $7 million per year through his endorsement deals.

While Mahomes continues to grow his portfolio, he will also look to add more silverware to his trophy cabinet. The two-time Super Bowl champion will have his eyes set on winning back-to-back Lombardi Trophies once the 2023 season begins.

