Patrick Mahomes endorsements: Full list of $450,000,000 QB's brand deals and partnerships

Patrick Mahomes is on course to make NFL history if he guides the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl 2025 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Mahomes - who signed a 10-year, $450 million extension with the Chiefs in July 2020 - could become the first quarterback to lead his team to a three-peat of Super Bowls.

Since Patrick Mahomes became the Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback, he has become the team's poster boy and has signed several endorsement deals that have boosted his net worth.

Per reports from Forbes, Patrick Mahomes has inked several endorsement deals throughout his career. Here's the list of those contracts that have been made public:

Adidas : Mahomes signed a long-term relationship with Adidas in 2017, before his rookie year in the NFL. He promotes their athletic apparel and gear.

: Mahomes signed a long-term relationship with Adidas in 2017, before his rookie year in the NFL. He promotes their athletic apparel and gear. Airshare : Mahomes inked a partnership deal with Airshare in 2018 and signed a multi-year extension in 2023.

: Mahomes inked a partnership deal with Airshare in 2018 and signed a multi-year extension in 2023. CommunityAmerica Credit Union : Mahomes has partnered with CommunityAmerica since 2021.

: Mahomes has partnered with CommunityAmerica since 2021. DraftKings : Mahomes has an endorsement deal with the sports betting company.

: Mahomes has an endorsement deal with the sports betting company. State Farm : Mahomes has appeared in several commercials with State Farm Insurance and has continued to promote the company since 2019.

: Mahomes has appeared in several commercials with State Farm Insurance and has continued to promote the company since 2019. Hugo Boss : Mahomes has a brand deal with luxury brand Hugo Boss and endorses their products.

: Mahomes has a brand deal with luxury brand Hugo Boss and endorses their products. Oakley : Mahomes collaborated with Oakley in 2019 to promote their sports gear and lifestyle products.

: Mahomes collaborated with Oakley in 2019 to promote their sports gear and lifestyle products. Head & Shoulders : Mahomes has appeared in commercials with Head & Shoulders, signing with the brand in 2019.

: Mahomes has appeared in commercials with Head & Shoulders, signing with the brand in 2019. Hy-Vee: Mahomes signed a three-year endorsement deal with supermarket chain Hy-Vee in April 2019.

Mahomes signed a three-year endorsement deal with supermarket chain Hy-Vee in April 2019. Hunt's Ketchup : Mahomes has a deal with Hunt's Ketchup that he penned in 2018.

: Mahomes has a deal with Hunt's Ketchup that he penned in 2018. BioSteel Sports : Mahomes took a stake in BioSteel Sports in Aug. 2020

: Mahomes took a stake in BioSteel Sports in Aug. 2020 Subway : Mahomes has had an endorsement deal with Subway for several years.

: Mahomes has had an endorsement deal with Subway for several years. T-Mobile : Mahomes reportedly signed a brand deal with T-Mobile in Sept. 2023

: Mahomes reportedly signed a brand deal with T-Mobile in Sept. 2023 Molson Coors : Mahomes inked a deal with Molson Coors in June 2024.

: Mahomes inked a deal with Molson Coors in June 2024. Nestle : Mahomes has a brand deal with the food and beverage company Nestle, per Forbes.

: Mahomes has a brand deal with the food and beverage company Nestle, per Forbes. Proctor & Gamble : Mahomes reportedly has an endorsement contract with the personal health manufacturing company.

: Mahomes reportedly has an endorsement contract with the personal health manufacturing company. Whoop : Mahomes has an investment in Whoop, a wearable fitness tracker, and the company product.

: Mahomes has an investment in Whoop, a wearable fitness tracker, and the company product. Prime Hydration: Mahomes put pen to paper a sponsorship agreement with Prime - co-founded by Logan Paul and KSI - in 2023.

Per CelebrityNetWorth, Patrick Mahomes is worth 90 million. His endorsements help boost that value.

