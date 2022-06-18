Patrick Mahomes has every right to be upset and confused by Tyreek Hill

Patrick Mahomes has had an odd offseason, to say the least. His Kansas City Chiefs were sent home earlier than expected after being taken down by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. But it was clear the team was still a top contender heading into 2022.

Then came the news that Tyreek Hill wanted out. He got his wish and is now on a lucrative deal with the Miami Dolphins. But recently, something weird has happened. Hill has begun to speak out, seemingly criticizing his former teammate while comparing him to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Hill also wanted to clarify that he was a key reason his former signal-caller had success.

This is a bit odd, and it seems fair for Mahomes to be slightly upset and confused as to why Hill is going on record with stuff like this.

Patrick Mahomes is taking all of this in stride

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes recently spoke out on Hill's comments, noting that he still cares about Hill and wishes him the best. He also made a logical prediction that the receiver might be saying such things to boost the popularity of his new podcast:

"I'm sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff and get it rolling..."

Hill does have a fair argument to make that he enhanced the play of his quarterback and the entire Chiefs offense. In 2021, he accounted for 159 targets and 111 receptions for 1,239 yards. All those marks led the team, with Travis Kelce behind him and tied with nine touchdowns.

So yes, the signal-caller benefited from having Hill run wild through the defense. Yet a receiver cannot become a star and earn well over $100 million on their own. They all need a solid quarterback to get them the ball and give them those big numbers. That is exactly what happened in Kansas City and is likely why Mahomes is so thrown off and confused by his former top target suddenly turning on him publically.

Should the quarterback be upset? No, but the situation is still bizarre, and a confused reaction is more than fair.

The goal is to continue thriving on offense and prove that the system can succeed as long as Mahomes is the one lining up under center. Conversely, Hill wants to show up in Miami and make it look like he can be a superstar wherever he goes. The only problem, as mentioned above, is that he needs Tagovailoa to step up and get him the ball the way Mahomes did for so many years in Kansas City.

At this point, the Chiefs quarterback will not engage in any war of words with his former teammate. He will let his play on the field do the talking.

