"We just basically got screwed" - Patrick Mahomes' fiancee BLASTS NFL refs on Twitter during Chiefs' loss against Bengals

Patrick Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Matthews wasn't too pleased with the officiating crew's performance in the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Throughout the high-octane back-and-forth encounter, Matthews criticized the refs for contentious calls against the Chiefs. She agreed with another fan's sentiment that officiating during the game was "soft."

Matthews retweeted multiple tweets criticizing the refs before going on a rant during the game's final play. Matthews wrote:

"The REFs DO NOT was us to win"

The Bengals were at the Chiefs' two-yard line with two minutes left in the game but failed to punch the ball in on the first three downs as Kansas City's goalline stand held up well to force a fourth-down decision.

Cincinnati went for it, and Joe Burrow threw an astray pass into the endzone, but a penalty bailed out the Bengals, who got a reset and a 1st-and-goal at the one-yard line. This prompted another angry tweet from Matthews, who was seemingly frustrated with the penalty call, tweeting it was "TOTAL BS."

The Bengals ran the clock down before kicking a 20-yard field goal to win a thriller and the AFC North title. The loss left a sour taste in the mouths of Chiefs fans, including Matthews, who wrote:

"We just basically got screwed, that's all."

Seismic win for Bengals, gut-wrenching loss for Chiefs

Controversy aside, it was a monumental win for the Cincinnati Bengals, who booked their spot in the playoffs and won the AFC North division title for the first time since 2015. Wild celebrations after Evan McPherson's game-winning field goal showed just what the win meant for the Bengals and their fans:

After winning just six games in his first two seasons, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor would be thrilled to have proved his detractors wrong and turned the franchise's fortunes around in just his third campaign with the team.

The win, coupled with the Tennessee Titans' 34-3 mauling of the Miami Dolphins, knocked the Chiefs down to second seed in the AFC and Tennessee to the top. The Titans can clinch the #1 seed for only the third time in franchise history (2000, 2008) with a win against the Houston Texans next week.

This season, Tennessee is 7-2 at home, so home-field advantage could play a massive role in determining how far they venture in the playoffs. With running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver Julio Jones expected to feature during the playoffs, the Titans could end their 22-year wait for a Super Bowl appearance.

