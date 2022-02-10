WATCH: "You Griddy out there, this place is going nuts" - Patrick Mahomes set up Mac Jones for epic Pro Bowl celebration

Patrick Mahomes had some clairvoyant advice for fellow AFC quarterback Mac Jones. Playing in his first Pro Bowl, the New England Patriots’ rookie quarterback did not disappoint in Las Vegas.

In the clip, Mahomes urged Jones to “swag it out at the end.” Given the glorified exhibition atmosphere of the Pro Bowl, it did not take long for Jones to have an opportunity to celebrate his stellar rookie year, even if the long rushing attempt did not count.

Mac Jones accomplishes what Patrick Mahomes tried 8 times to do

Mahomes claimed that he tried 8 times to “Griddy” (a celebratory touchdown dance invented by LSU’s Allen Davis), but he could not figure it out. Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback urged Mac Jones to do the dance if he ever finds himself in the end zone.

Moments later, as seen in the clip, Jones breaks through a broken play and keeps on running even though the play was whistled dead. With no opposing player in sight and plenty of turf between him and the end zone, Jones eventually crosses into the end zone and does the Griddy.

As far as it goes for unofficial touchdown celebrations that did not actually result in any scored points, Jones' performance of the Griddy delighted the fans in attendance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The AFC beat the NFC 41-35 in the Pro Bowl for the 5th straight year. Mac Jones completed 12 out of 16 passes for 112 yards with 1 touchdown pass and 1 interception.

Officially, Jones ran 5 times for 2 yards. Unofficially, he ran like Forrest Gump down the field untouched, with no players within 10 yards of him, capped by the Griddy end zone dance. Both Jones and the fictional movie character Gump are alums of Alabama University.

Regarding the Griddy, it’s a dance that spread throughout the NFL this season. Notable players utilizing the celebratory touchdown dance this season include wide receivers (and LSU alums) Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, as well as running back (and LSU alum) Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

As for Patrick Mahomes, the former league and Super Bowl MVP threw for 53 yards, completing 5 out of 10 passes.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mahomes is enjoying his offseason as the Chiefs look to reload for another run at the Super Bowl next season. Jones and the New England Patriots will look to do the same after both teams were eliminated from the playoffs.

Edited by Adam Dickson