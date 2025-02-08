Patrick Mahomes injury update: Exploring Chiefs QB's availability status for Super Bowl showdown

Patrick Mahomes needs no introduction. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is quite easily the most successful signal-caller of his era. The three-time Super Bowl winner has guided the Chiefs to their fifth Super Bowl championship in his tenure as QB1, where they'll square off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Let's examine Mahomes' availability and injury status ahead of his fifth Super Bowl game on Sunday.

Exploring Patrick Mahomes' availability for the Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes is leaning toward starting in Super Bowl 59. The superstar QB is dealing with a slight ankle issue, but he'll likely play through it in Sunday's big game.

According to Chiefs Wire, Mahomes has dealt with ankle issues for quite some time. However, it didn't stop him from playing the entire AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills and securing the win that sent the Chiefs to another Super Bowl game.

Furthermore, the two-time league MVP has logged in three full participant sessions in practice, which is a great sign of his availability for the most important game of the football season.

While Mahomes is likely to feature, the news isn't as positive for wide receiver Skyy Moore. The veteran pass catcher is deemed doubtful to play in Super Bowl 59. He must pass a late fitness test to play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

How has Patrick Mahomes performed in the playoffs?

Patrick Mahomes has been a calming influence in the Chiefs' latest postseason run. The superstar quarterback has protected the ball with trademark efficiency and stayed error-free in both of his team's wins.

In the divisional round, Patrick Mahomes completed 16 of his 25 pass attempts against the Houston Texans. He added 177 passing yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions, and the Chiefs prevailed with a 23-14 scoreline.

Mahomes had a similar showing against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game. The three-time Super Bowl MVP completed 18 of 26 passes for 245 passing yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. Mahomes also added 43 rushing yards and two touchdowns to help his team achieve a close 32-29 win over a long-time adversary.

Next is a Super Bowl 57 rematch against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. It will be a competitive contest at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Both teams have enough motivation to pick up the win, and it'll all come down to who wants it the most on Sunday.

