Patrick Mahomes injury update: Latest on Chiefs QB's status for AFC title game vs Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is aiming for his fourth Super Bowl ring as the superstar quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes remains one of the best players in the NFL, even if he didn't earn an All-Pro or Pro Bowl nod in 2024.

Hence, let's examine Mahomes's availability ahead of the AFC championship game against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Exploring Patrick Mahomes' availability for the AFC Championship game

Per DAZN, Patrick Mahomes has been added to the Kansas City Chiefs injury report before the AFC Championship game. The perennial All-Pro quarterback is dealing with an ankle injury.

It's important to note that Mahomes has been dealing with the ankle injury for quite some time. However, it didn't stop him from appearing in 16 regular-season games in the 2024/25 season.

Patrick Mahomes is not the only member of the Chiefs currently on the injury report. Offensive lineman Mike Caliendo is dealing with a shoulder issue, tackle Jawaan Taylor has a knee issue and cornerback Jaylen Watson has an ankle injury in the leadup to the game against the Buffalo Bills.

Thankfully for Kansas City, all four players in the injury report participated in Wednesday and Thursday's training sessions.

How did Patrick Mahomes perform in the divisional round?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes a snap against the Houston Texans during the second half of their 2025 AFC divisional round game. (Credits: IMAGN)

Patrick Mahomes is the primary catalyst for most things done on the Kansas City Chiefs offense. The future Hall of Famer was typically effective in his side's divisional-round game to win over the Houston Texans.

Mahomes put up a stat line of 177 passing yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. He also took just three sacks during the game, manipulating the pocket precisely and helping his side to yet another playoff win.

However, he and his teammates will have their work cut out in the championship game as they face the Buffalo Bills. Remember, the Bills were the only team in the regular season to beat a full-strength Kansas City Chiefs.

Furthermore, Buffalo enters the game eager for revenge, as the Chiefs have ended multiple playoff runs in the past few seasons. Expect a great duel between two superstar quarterbacks and well-stacked rosters.

