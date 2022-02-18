Patrick Mahomes has a right to be fed up with the criticism toward his family

Patrick Mahomes is an NFL star for the Kansas City Chiefs who has always been liked by most, if not everyone, and fans. He has rarely if ever been surrounded by controversy and is only making headlines for his play.

But the same cannot be said for his family. Specifically, his brother, Jackson Mahomes, and his fiance, Brittany Matthews, seem to be talked about on a weekly basis during the season.

His brother is typically talked about for making TikTok videos and landed in some hot water this year for doing a TikTok dance on the late Sean Taylor's logo and number, which was painted on the field in Washington.

Then there is Matthews, who recently took some heat for spraying fans at Arrowhead Stadium with champagne following an exciting victory in the playoffs. She is no stranger to making TikTok videos on the sidelines either.

Both Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have been targets on social media and the Chiefs quarterback finally had enough.

This situation represents the quarterback finally speaking up after usually staying quiet about such matters. Ultimately, he has a right to be mad at this point and it finally became too much to stay quiet about.

Patrick Mahomes has a right to be irked with those speaking ill of his family

Mahomes himself is active on social media and that means the takes about his family are just a few clicks away. At this point, he has to be curious as to why so much attention is paid towards his fiance and little brother.

Despite the videos and multiple social media videos, the two have been relatively harmless and fans of their fiance and big brother, respectively.

The situation would be different if there was a fun back and forth. Unfortunately, some people take it too far, such as when fans in Denver shouted a homophobic slur at Jackson Mahomes.

This surely made its way back to the quarterback and he decided to just focus on football for the time being.

Yet he is now in the offseason and trying to enjoy time with family. He was recently spotted at a Texas Tech basketball game and some on social media used it as an opportunity to attack his relationship.

People seem to be looking way too far into his relationship and he was finally forced to respond. The reasoning behind all the negative words towards Matthews and the younger Mahomes is a bit odd considering how the quarterback himself creates no controversy.

Yet fans have latched on and nothing the quarterback does can seem to quiet the criticism towards his family. This will likely lead to more statements from him in the future.

That may just be the unfortunate reality of being who he is.

