WATCH: Patrick Mahomes pulls off yet another ridiculous no-look pass during Chiefs' training camp

Patrick Mahomes came into the league as the number ten overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2017. He spent his rookie season learning behind Alex Smith, then came in and made an immediate impact. He made his first Pro Bowl and was named MVP of the league.

The versatile quarterback has many tricks up his sleeve, but among the most impressive are his no-look passes. In a recent video posted to Twitter, Mahomes showed he hasn’t lost his touch with a no-look pass to a trainer.

There’s no doubt Mahomes is one of the most exciting players in the league. Even now, with Tyreek Hill at the Miami Dolphins, Mahomes steps into mandatory minicamp using every move in his repertoire to prepare for the 2022 season.

Kansas City have added talent this offseason to fill the void left by Hill. They signed former Green Bay Packer Marquez Valdez-Scantling and former Pittsburgh Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster. Adding to that is tight end juggernaut Travis Kelce and highly-rated rookie receiver Sky Moore.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have a battle in the AFC West

Defense has been the achilles heel for the past few years. This offseason, they’ve made moves to strengthen that lineup through both the draft and by signing former Houston Texans safety Justin Reid to replace Tyrann Mathieu.

Matt McMullen @KCChiefs_Matt



The Chiefs' official offseason workout program is over, but the players don't plan on slowing down.



chfs.me/3HzWqaj "[We'll] try to keep everybody fresh and keep everybody working. We'll have some dates down [in Texas], and I'm sure some guys will come through."The Chiefs' official offseason workout program is over, but the players don't plan on slowing down. "[We'll] try to keep everybody fresh and keep everybody working. We'll have some dates down [in Texas], and I'm sure some guys will come through."The Chiefs' official offseason workout program is over, but the players don't plan on slowing down.chfs.me/3HzWqaj

The upcoming season will see the Chiefs in a far more challenging division than they’re used to. The Denver Broncos have upgraded at quarterback after acquiring Russell Wilson. The Los Angeles Chargers added defensive powerhouse Khalil Mack and have a high-powered offense. The Las Vegas Raiders managed to bring in arguably the best wide receiver in the league, Davante Adams. This adds another dimension to their offense.

The Chiefs really will need to perform to compete this year. On top of the teams within their division, the rest of the AFC has beefed up too. The Indianapolis Colts added Matt Ryan and Stephon Gilmore. Last year's Super Bowl losers, the Cincinnati Bengals have improved their offensive line. Then there’s the Buffalo Bills, this year's Super Bowl favorites, who added Von Miller.

It is a highly anticipated campaign that kicks off in just under a few months time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far