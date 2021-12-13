What is Patrick Mahomes' record against Las Vegas Raiders?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs played the Las Vegas Raiders today in Week 14 for the second time this season.

The Chiefs won the game by a score of 48-9 and now have an overall record of 9-4 and have won six straight games. Kansas City fans have seen their defense get stronger as the season progresses (despite some untimely turnovers by Mahomes).

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs Must-see TV.



Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders have an overall record of 6-7 and have had a dismal season, on as well as off the field. For a team that began 3-0, they seemed to have hit a brick wall that has been self-inflicted at times (more on that in a bit).

What is Patrick Mahomes' record vs. the Las Vegas Raiders?

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

In eight games against the Las Vegas/Oakland Raiders franchise, Mahomes has a record of 7-1. The lone loss came in a 40-32 upset victory in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

Although Mahomes played well enough to win that game (340 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception), it wasn't quite enough as Raiders quarterback Derek Carr propelled his team that, who at the time, halted a 13-game winning streak for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Two teams going in different directions

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have seen their fortunes change since starting the season with an uncharacteristic 3-4 record. Some of those losses were to AFC playoff contenders such as the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, and the Buffalo Bills.

But since their loss to the Titans in Week 7, Mahomes and the Chiefs have yet to lose a game. With teams imploring two high safeties, which has worked to a certain degree, forcing the Chiefs to win games in scrappy fashion, not normally indicative of an Andy Reid-led offense.

However, a win is a win in the NFL and the Chiefs maintained their win streak by defeating the Raiders earlier today.

The Las Vegas Raiders began their season undefeated at 3-0 but the walls soon came crumbling down within the organization. Jon Gruden, their former head coach, 'resigned' due to leaked emails from the past which spewed racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language.

The controversy took the team, the league and the general public by surprise and was the center of news shows across the world.

Weeks later, however, former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs was arrested for the fatality of a young woman and her dog as Ruggs was driving while impaired.

His vehicle was doing speeds of over 155 miles per hour and he crashed into the back of the young woman's car, causing it to catch fire.

PFF @PFF The #Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III following his arrest for a DUI resulting in death The #Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III following his arrest for a DUI resulting in death https://t.co/dEGS59GXfv

The team has been in upheaval since then. The Raiders hope to steady the ship next week with a win to bring them back to .500.

Edited by David Nyland