Skip Bayless vs Shannon Sharpe gets HEATED as Undisputed co-hosts tussle over Tom Brady’s slow start

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night. All eyes will be on Tampa Bay (or wherever the game is held thanks to Hurricane Ian's impending destruction) for one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the year.

Despite both being 2-1 to start the season, the feeling around the Chiefs is much more positive, as the Buccaneers have largely limped to their record. Even Brady has started poorly, which had the Undisputed crew debating. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe were on opposite sides of the discussion on the matter.

The two went back and forth in an increasingly angry debate.

Bayless seemed intent on ignoring Brady's poor start and instead wanted to focus on Mahomes' season last year. Sharpe wanted to talk about the current season and got entirely fed up with his co-host. The two shouted over top of each other before Sharpe resigned to letting Bayless ramble on, as evidenced by his negative body language at that point.

This is not an uncommon occurrence, as the two have gotten into screaming matches on television before, but none quite like this. Bayless kept insisting it was his turn to talk, which wore the former NFL tight end out.

How poor of a start is Tom Brady off to?

Despite Bayless' best intentions, the poor start from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback cannot be ignored. The future Hall of Famer has struggled so far, potentially due to the depleted wide receiver corps he's had to deal with.

At full strength, the corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Scotty Miller, Cole Beasley and Russell Gage is one of the best in history, but they haven't been at full strength.

Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Regardless, the legendary quarterback is not off to a hot start. Through three games, he's amassed just 673 yards. That's after he threw for over 5,000 last season.

He's only thrown three touchdowns this year, after throwing a league-high 43 last season. He has only thrown one interception, but the offensive production simply has not been there this year. It's possible that age is catching up to him, though he doesn't appear to be physically ailing. There's also the chance that the marital troubles he's experiencing off the field are affecting him.

The Buccaneers are fortunate to be 2-1, but they'll need more from their quarterback in the future.

