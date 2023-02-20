Patrick Mahomes shares adorable pictures of daughter Sterling for her 2nd birthday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had quite the busy life of late. After leading his team to yet another Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles and winning the MVP award, he then had the small matter of the victory parade.

Then, if that wasn't enough, the quarterback is now back into family mode as he celebrates his daughter Sterling's second birthday. The Chiefs star released a signature sneaker called "Family Time" in her honor.

If that wasn't enough, he then posted some superb pictures of Sterling's birthday as she looked to be having a fantastic time.

The Chiefs star has had a whirlwind time of late: going through the NFL playoffs, dealing with an ankle injury to then playing in and winning the Super Bowl, not to mention the victory parade and all the media commitments that come with it. Now, though, it appears that time is slowing down, and the quarterback can enjoy some much-deserved downtime with his young family.

After a long NFL season, Brittany and Sterling will surely be glad to have their husband and father at home more often to share special moments like the ones in Patrick's posts.

Mahomes to enjoy family time this offseason

Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

If Tom Brady has taught us anything, it's that during an NFL season, family takes a back seat to football. While not necessarily the case for all players, when it comes to quarterbacks, their time is precious.

That often means football takes precedence over most things but once the season is over as it is now, family time is one of the most important things.

For Mahomes and his young family, this will be especially true. After all the trials and tribulations of an NFL season, some time to allow for decompression is well overdue.

Starting with Sterling's birthday, Mahomes can now take his mind off of football for a little while at least and enjoy the finer things in life ... like watching his daughter grow up.

