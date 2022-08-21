IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes shares a special moment with family as he gets inducted to Texas Tech's Ring of Honor

Patrick Mahomes has accomplished a lot in his career on the field and can now add another accolade to the list. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback featured at Arrowhead Stadium during their preseason game against the Washington Commanders. After the game, he met with family members, Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt and his former Texas Tech head coach (current Arizona Cardinals head coach) Kliff Kingsbury.

It was announced that he would be inducted into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor this fall. The moment was surreal for the quarterback, who was greeted by his wife Brittany and daughter Sterling Skye to share in the moment.

Hocutt spoke of the quarterback’s achievements, saying he’s the face of the NFL:

"When you look at the face of the NFL, that is Patrick Mahomes. Patrick's accomplishments at Texas Tech are well-documented with his success as one of the top quarterbacks in college football history."

"Patrick is an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion, but he's, most importantly, a Red Raider who remains an avid supporter of our great university."

Current Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said the Chiefs quarterback deserves the Hall of Fame and cannot wait for the ceremony this fall:

"Patrick Mahomes is a once-in-a-generation type talent at quarterback and a deserving inductee into the Ring of Honor. We are so proud he is a Red Raider and can't wait to welcome him back home this fall."

Texas Tech Football @TexasTechFB



You’ve won almost every award in this game.



We have a new one for you: Texas Tech Hall of Famer and Ring of Honor member. Dear @PatrickMahomes You’ve won almost every award in this game.We have a new one for you: Texas Tech Hall of Famer and Ring of Honor member. #WreckEm forever. Dear @PatrickMahomes, You’ve won almost every award in this game.We have a new one for you: Texas Tech Hall of Famer and Ring of Honor member. #WreckEm forever. https://t.co/btOo858I0z

The former Texas Tech Red Raiders carved up a nice college career, showing then how good he was.

Patrick Mahomes' career at Texas Tech

Texas Tech v Arizona State

Patrick Mahomes spent three seasons at Texas Tech (2014 – 2016) but his last two campaigns with the Red Raiders were something to watch. In 2015, he threw for 4,653 yards with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He finished sixth in college football in touchdowns and led the Big 12 in passing yards in his sophomore year.

His junior season in 2016 saw him throw the third-most touchdowns (41) in college football and lead the nation with 5,052 passing yards. That season saw him win the Sammy Baugh Award for college football’s most outstanding passer.

Overall, his 11,252 passing yards and 93 touchdowns are both the third-most in Texas Tech history. He trails Graham Harrell and Kingsbury in both categories. Without question, Mahomes is one of the best to ever suit up for Texas Tech.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit TexasTech.com and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell