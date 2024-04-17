Patrick Mahomes sheds light on Taylor Swift's Kobe Bryant-esque work ethic in making music and studying football

Patrick Mahomes is in awe of Taylor Swift's worth ethic and mentality.

With the Blank Space singer dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Mahomes is also acquainted with Swift. In fact, Swift has been reported to be friends with Brittany Mahomes and others from the Chiefs community.

During a recent interview with TIME, Patrick Mahomes spoke about Swift and how she is one of the most humble celebrities he has ever met.

“I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life,” Mahomes said. “Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long. She’s never not working."

Furthermore, the three-time Super Bowl champion credited her for continuing to work even during her time off.

“Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks," Mahomes added.

Her football notes, too, seem to be on point.

"Even when she’s talking about football, when she’s learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together," he said. "It’s almost like she’s trying to become a coach. ‘Why can’t you try this, this, and this?’ She’s asking the right questions.”

That being said, Swift's mentality and work ethic can be connected to Kobe Bryant, who was known for his dedicated work ethic. Her focus is similar to that of Bryant, who has often times discussed his mentality.

The late Los Angeles Lakers legend also spoke about his in his book, Mamba Mentality, being genuinely hungry for answers and curious enough to improve his knowledge.

"A lot of people appreciated my curiosity and passion. They appreciated that I wasn't just asking to ask. I was genuinely thirsty to hear their answers and glean new information," Bryant said in his book.

Along with Patrick Mahomes, Kobe Bryant has been appreciative of Taylor Swift's work in the past

In a 2019 interview, Bryant praised Taylor Swift, appreciating her work while being curious about her process. The NBA champion showed similar curiosity to what Patrick Mahomes mentioned.

"You can't have that level of consistent success and not be a killer," Kobe said. "It's impossible. How does she write? How does she get into that mental space to be able to create things over and over?" Bryant said.

Speaking about how Swift has been at the top of her game, Bryant added:

"It's not just genre-specific, but it’s like, Taylor has been at the top of the game for a very, very long time. How and why?"

Swift, who started attending NFL games in 2023, has been a regular at Arrowhead Stadium since then. She also attended the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl, introducing a whole new set of fans to the game and the Chiefs.

