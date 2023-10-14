Jackson Mahomes is the younger brother of two-time NFL MVP Patrick and the son of Pat Mahomes Sr. Jackson has primarily been in the spotlight for being a social media influencer on Instagram and TikTok. He doesn't get the attention his older brother does, as they seem night and day alike in personality.

However, Mahomes Sr. is known for being outspoken at times about his older son. He recently spent time with former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

They went to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City as part of Lynch's segment on Amazon Prime during Thursday Night Football. Fans took to Twitter (X) as they couldn't believe Jackson was Mahomes Sr.'s son as well:

This wouldn't be the first time that fans questioned Jackson Mahomes and Mahomes Sr. being related:

Jackson Mahomes may not have played professionally like his dad and brother, but he did play basketball in high school back in Texas.

Mahomes Sr. played 11 seasons in MLB for five different teams. Patrick Mahomes is in his seventh season in the NFL, all with the Kansas City Chiefs. There have been moments when Jackson's actions have impacted his superstar brother.

In September 2021, Jackson dumped a cup of water on a Baltimore Ravens fan after the Chiefs lost to the Ravens. It was caught on video and went viral. He attended the game with Brittany Mahomes, his now-sister-in-law.

Jackson found himself in hot water a month later after posting a video on TikTok dancing at the memorial of the late Sean Taylor. Taylor was honored by the Washington Commanders with his No. 21 at FedEx Field. He later apologized for his actions.

Who is Jackson Mahomes' mother?

Jackson and Patrick share the same mother, Randi Mahomes. Pat Mahomes Sr. married Randi In the late '90s but divorced in 2006. Patrick was born in 1995, and Jackson was born in 2000. The social media star is also an uncle, as Patrick has a daughter, Sterling, and a son, Bronze.