Patrick Mahomes Stats Tonight: Chiefs QB's passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns and more in Super Bowl vs. Eagles

Patrick Mahomes came into the Super Bowl LIX looking to win his fourth championship ring and third in a row. He had already defeated the Eagles, whom he was facing today, two years ago. The Chiefs' superstar had won the MVP in that game.

With such a sterling record coming into this match, much was expected of him. This is how he fared.

Patrick Mahomes stats tonight vs Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

A summary of Patrick Mahomes' stats for the Chiefs against the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX is given below.

Pass attempts: 21

Pass completions: 32

Passing yards: 257

TDs: 3

INTs: 2

Sacks: 6-31

QB Rating: 95.4

Patrick Mahomes began the championship game with a lot of expectations but the Eagles' defense came at him repeatedly. They forced him to punt a couple of times before intercepting him twice to end the first half. Kansas City had no points going into halftime and had fewer yards than Philadelphia had points at one time.

The Chiefs quarterback was repeatedly sacked and even though he is known as the master of third-down conversions, he could not get his team out of trouble as the Eagles' defensive line dominated their opposition's offensive line.

The second half did not begin auspiciously as Philadelphia got 10 unanswered points and Patrick Mahomes struggled to get them going. With the Eagles leading by 34 points, he finally managed to connect with Xavier Worthy to score the first points for Kansas City in the third quarter.

He did get a couple of touchdowns in the fourth quarter but the game had already escaped the Chiefs by that point. He connected with Xavier Worthy for his second touchdown in that period and had a short pass to DeAndre Hopkins before that. That brought more respectability to the score, with the final score 40-22.

Patrick Mahomes could have won his fourth Super Bowl had he prevailed tonight. Instead, he now is 3-2 in the Championship game and this is the first time he has lost to a team not led by Tom Brady or Joe Burrow in the playoffs. He also joins the GOAT quarterback in becoming just the second opposition to be defeated by the Eagles to get their second Super Bowl.

It was just not Patrick Mahomes' night but one assumes that he will be back for more. For now, the Super Bowl MVP belonged to Jalen Hurts and the honor was the Philadelphia Eagles'.

