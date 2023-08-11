Patrick Mahomes is entering the upcoming season leading the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Kansas City is seen as one of the favorites to return to the Super Bowl.

However, NFL analyst Courtney Cronin points out that Mahomes and the Chiefs could be at risk to not make it back to the big time.

Cronin pointed out on the ESPN show 'First Take' that the defense and defensive tackle Chris Jones' contract could be an issue for the team:

"We're at a point that it was a matter of when, not if Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs were going to agree to a deal that makes him the highest interior defensive player, defensive lineman in the NFL. He's on a Hall of Fame trajectory right now. He just turned 29 years old.

"By the time his career is over, even if he played like, what, two or three more seasons, he could finish with 90 sacks. When you have this many good quarterbacks that you face in your division alone in the AFC West with Justin Herbert at the very top of that list."

Cronin concluded:

"There's nobody that comes even close to the production that Chris Jones has in this Kansas City defense and losing him has this team take a step back defensively at a time where they truly can't afford it, given their schedule.

"Given the fact that they are the hunted and they have been the hunted and will remain the hunted as Super Bowl contenders."

While Patrick Mahomes is the unquestioned leader of the Kansas City Chiefs offense, Chris Jones is the same for the team's defense.

Jones finished last season third in the AP Defensive Player of the Year voting. He tied for the fourth-most sacks with 15.5 with 44 tackles and 17 tackles for loss.

He is a two-time Super Bowl winner like Patrick Mahomes, who seeks to be the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL. That distinction goes to Rams star Aaron Donald, who signed a three-year, $95 million extension last June.

How much will Patrick Mahomes make in the 2023 season?

The two-time league MVP will make $40.45 million this upcoming season, making him the third-highest quarterback in 2023.

Lamar Jackson of the Ravens leads the way at $80 million as Deshaun Watson of the Browns is second at $46 million. Giants star Daniel Jones will be tied with Watson this season.

Time will tell if the Chiefs can reach a deal with Jones to help Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City take home the Lombardi Trophy this season.