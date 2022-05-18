Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers: Who is in a better position after star WR departures?

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are both in similar predicaments at the moment. While both are known as two of the best quarterbacks in the game today, and for all of time, they saw some star power leave their respective teams this offseason.

First, it was Tyreek Hill getting shipped to the Miami Dolphins in a move that seemingly came out of nowhere. Whiel he was thriving with Mahomes throwing him the ball, he, ultimately, opted for the big payday and a new union with Tua Tagovailoa.

Davante Adams departing the Green Bay Packers made a bit more sense given all the drama with that organization surrounding Rodgers. He is now with the Las Vegas Raiders on a deal worth over $141 million.

Both departures are huge and may change the way the Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs perform in 2022. But it's also possible that one of these quarterbacks will do just fine and move on with ease. So who is in the better position?

Patrick Mahomes has the advantage for one major reason

Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs

There is no question that the Kansas City signal-caller is in the better position of the two. And that is revealed in the final 2021 numbers.

Hill did lead the Chiefs with 159 targets. However, tight end Travis Kelce was right behind him with 134. Mecole Hardman even finished the year with 83 targets of his own. So while Hill was the top option, Mahomes was still spreading the ball around.

But let's jump to the Packers' stats. Adams was the clear favorite target with 169 passes thrown his way last season. Next after him was running back Aaron Jones at 65. The next actual receiver on the list is Allen Lazard at 60.

This shows just how involved Adams was in the offense. If he and his quarterback were not on the same page, the team was doomed. Now that he is gone, fans are still waiting to see how the offense will function. So far, journeyman Sammy Watkins has been the only notable addition to the group.

Meanwhile, Mahomes still has one of his favorite targets in Kelce. The fact that he is around should mean the offense can continue humming at its usual pace. Kelce alone has had, at least, 1,000 yards every single season since 2016. There is no reason to believe that will stop now that he will command even more targets. And Hardman can even assume that speedster role formerly held by Hill.

Rodgers was able to get his wish of getting a massive paycheck and continuing to assume his job as the unquestioned starter under center in Green Bay. However, it came at a cost as his top target is now in Las Vegas. For Mahomes, he still has a top target and even stole one of Rodgers' former pass-catchers in Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The edge clearly goes to Mahomes in this debate.

Edited by Windy Goodloe