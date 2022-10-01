Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady: Who is a Better Fantasy Pick?

Week 4 of Sunday Night Football will feature a blockbuster showdown when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium.

With arguably the clash of the 2022 NFL regular season on the horizon, who are you picking in your fantasy team — Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady?

Both Brady and Mahomes have led their respective Bucs and Chiefs to two wins this season. They've both also lost one game each.

While there's not much separating the two teams, their quarterbacks have had differing seasons so far.

Patrick Mahomes vs Tom Brady key stats

Patrick Mahomes has had another stellar start to the season with the Chiefs. The 27-year-old has racked up 857 passing yards and eight touchdowns.

Mahomes also has an impressive 112.1 passer rating, guiding the Chiefs to the summit of the AFC West standings.

Mahomes began the season in dominant fashion with 360 passing yards and five touchdowns in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. In Week 2, he put up 235 yards and two touchdowns to get the Chiefs over the line against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Last weekend, he threw for 262 yards, one touchdown and his first interception of the campaign in a defeat against the Indianapolis Colts. Nevertheless, Mahomes will be hoping to get his Chiefs back to winning ways in Week 4.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady hasn't had the most productive start to the NFL season. The seven-time Super Bowl winner has 673 passing yards and three touchdowns so far with a 89.2 passer rating.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Brady threw for 212 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in the season opener to get the Bucs a victory against the Dallas Cowboys. The 45-year-old then threw for 191 yards and one touchdown in a win against the New Orleans Saints the following week.

In Week 3, Brady had the best game of his season with 271 passing yards and one touchdown.

Alas, it was all in vain as the Green Bay Packers picked up the win.

Despite his age, Brady remains influential for the Bucs and he'll be hungry for another win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

How did Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady fare last season?

Last season, Brady had a slight edge over Mahomes in the stats department.

The Buccaneers quarterback recorded 374.4 fantasy points in 17 games at 22 fantasy points per game. Mahomes, meanwhile, had 361.66 fantasy points in 17 games at 21.3 fantasy points per game.

But who should you start in your fantasy team for the weekend — Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady?

Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady: Who should you start in Week 4?

After three games, Patrick Mahomes currently has 69.28 fantasy points while Tom Brady has 34.52 fantasy points. The gap is substantial because the Chiefs talisman has clearly had a better start than Brady.

Based on current form, Mahomes appears to be a much better pick than Tom Brady. We expect the Chiefs quarterback to score the majority of fantasy points in Sunday's matchup.

