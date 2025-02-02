Patrick Mahomes vs Tom Brady playoff record: Comparing Chiefs QB's and NFL icon's postseason stats

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Mahomes is still writing his name in the history books, while Brady retired from the game in 2023.

Mahomes is chasing his fourth Super Bowl ring when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

Let's look at Mahomes and Brady's postseason statistics ahead of this year's big game.

Patrick Mahomes vs Tom Brady playoff record

According to Stat Muse, Patrick Mahomes has a 17-3 record in the playoffs in his NFL career, which he has spent with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes' first playoff game was on Jan. 12, 2019, against the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC divisional round. He had a decent showing, amassing 278 passing yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. Mahomes has since won 16 more playoff games, including three Super Bowl victories. The Chiefs QB has only lost playoff games to Tom Brady (twice) and Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow.

Brady's professional career included a 35-13 record in the playoffs. He spent two decades with the New England Patriots before playing his last three campaigns with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady's first playoff win was on Jan. 19, 2002, in the AFC divisional round against the Oakland Raiders. He had a solid performance, posting a stat line of 312 passing yards, zero TDs and one interception. Brady won seven Super Bowl rings in his illustrious career. His only losses in the big game were against Eli Manning (twice) and Nick Foles.

What can you expect from Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 59?

Patrick Mahomes is chasing several records of Tom Brady. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar will have the chance to add to his Super Bowl haul in New Orleans when his team battles with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Due to his clutch gene, Mahomes is expected to play a significant role in the game. He has won three out of four Super Bowls and is a three-time Super Bowl MVP. The Eagles must utilize the perfect game plan to neutralize his threat.

