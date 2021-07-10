Patrick Mahomes not yet ready to put himself on Tom Brady's level

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has lit up the NFL since making his debut in 2017 but admits he’s on Tom Brady’s level yet.

The 25-year-old quarterback talked about the comparisons to Brady on ESPN’s First Take today, saying:

“I mean, it’s still early for the LeBron-Michael Jordan stuff but for me, if you’re in this league then you’re trying to win,” Mahomes said. “You’re trying to be the best player on that football field every single day. Tom’s done it for a long time and he’s won a lot of Super Bowls.When you’re coming up and watching football, you want to go out there and win championships like he’s done. I’m going to try to do whatever I can every single year to put us in a position that we can win a lot of championships, hopefully.”

Pat's not ready to put himself on Brady's level 🐐 pic.twitter.com/KKLvBtQ5WX — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 9, 2021

Mahomes vs. Brady, by the numbers.

While Patrick Mahomes isn’t ready to be compared to Tom Brady, nothing stops us from taking a look at the two quarterbacks' NFL careers and seeing how they measure up.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady has done it all and then some during his NFL career. Brady has played in 10 Super Bowls and won seven. He’s called the G.O.A.T. for a reason.

The 43-year-old quarterback has won more championships himself than any other NFL franchise.

Here’s a look at some of Tom Brady’s NFL career records and stats.

Games played - 344

Win/Loss record - 264 - 80

Super Bowl wins - 7

Super Bowl losses - 3

Super Bowl MVP awards - 5

MVP awards - 3

Madden covers - 2

Brady holds the NFL record for the most wins, most passing attempts, most TD passes, and the longest touchdown pass (99 yards),

Patrick Mahomes

Ever since Patrick Mahomes was named the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018, he has surpassed everyone's expectations. The then 23-year-old won the league MVP award in his first year as the Chiefs' starting quarterback and a Super Bowl the following season. Mahomes’ career trajectory has been unlike any player before him.

Here’s a look at some of Patrick Mahomes' NFL career records and stats.

Games played - 344

Win/Loss record - 44 - 10

Super Bowl wins - 1

Super Bowl losses - 1

Super Bowl MVP awards - 1

MVP awards - 1

Madden covers - 2

Mahomes holds the NFL record for being the fastest QB to 100 career touchdowns (40 games), the most consecutive 300-plus passing yard games (8), and career passing yards per game (307.7).

Two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks

It's unfair to compare any player to Tom Brady, especially a fellow quarterback. But it's interesting and reinforces how great Tom Brady is.

🎥 Behind the scenes at the #Madden22 Cover Shoot pic.twitter.com/C2LaNk8lES — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 18, 2021

EA Sports made a wise decision on pairing the two up for the latest Madden video game cover. It's now up to Patrick Mahomes to show that he is worthy of sharing a cover with Tom Brady.

