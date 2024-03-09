Patrick Peterson landing spots: 5 best fits for 8x Pro Bowler after Steelers divorce

Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday morning, after spending one season with the team.

The Steelers signed Peterson last offseason to a two-year, $14 million contract that included a signing bonus of $5.85 million.

Peterson played in all 17 games for Pittsburgh last season and recorded 42 tackles, 11 pass deflections and two interceptions.

Peterson will begin the 2024 season at age 34 and will be entering the 14th season of his NFL career.

He isn't the cornerback he once was when he was a member of the Arizona Cardinals, as he was the 40th-ranked cornerback via Pro Football Focus with a 60.5 overall grade last season. Still, Peterson should gain some interest in free agency.

5 teams that should target Patrick Peterson

Patrick Peterson during Pittsburgh Steelers v Las Vegas Raiders

As a free agent, Patrick Peterson could join a fourth team in the NFL. He's been a member of the Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Being an older veteran who isn't a big playmaker anymore, Peterson will likely sign a one-year or cheap multi-year contract.

Here are five teams that should take a look at Peterson this off-season:

#1 - Arizona Cardinals

Back where it all started!

It would be fitting to see Peterson head back to where he flourished earlier in his NFL career. The Arizona Cardinals also have a big need at cornerback, so they could sign a veteran like Peterson to mentor and guide some of the younger CBs.

#2 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have a need at cornerback.

While they locked up Trevon Diggs to a long-term deal last season, he tore his ACL shortly after and missed the rest of the season. Rookie cornerback Daron Bland stepped up and had a unique rookie season, setting the record for most interceptions in a single season. Despite that, he played inconsistently, and adding a cheap veteran like Peterson would provide insurance.

#3 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars recently released two key members of their secondary. They let go CB Darious Williams and safety Rayshawn Jenkins to clear $16.5 million in cap space.

Even before the two cuts, Jacksonville could have used the help of adding another corner or two.

While he wouldn't be their No. 1 corner, as Tyson Campbell holds that position, Peterson could be a solid No. 2 or slot corner this season for Jacksonville.

#4 - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions ranked in the bottom 10 of pass defenses last season, and not having a good secondary was the reason why. They gave up the fourth-most passing yards and the sixth-most passing touchdowns.

Adding a veteran like Patrick Peterson could improve what is a bad secondary.

#5 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are under the new leadership of Antonio Pierce. The defensive-minded head coach will revamp his team this off-season, and while doing so, Peterson would be a decent addition.

The Raiders secondary has struggled in the last few seasons, and adding Patrick Peterson could bring a veteran presence to not only the defense but the young team as well.