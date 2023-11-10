Patriots draft picks 2024: How NFL Draft could shake out for New England based on current order

The New England Patriots currently have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft in April. New England has its own picks from rounds one through six and owns the Chicago Bears' seventh-round pick.

Currently, the Patriots are 2-7 and play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Germany. If the season ends today, New England would have the fourth overall pick, but they have the same record as the New York Giants and are a game up on the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers.

Projecting wins and losses in rest of Patriots' schedule

The New England Patriots are currently 2-7 and are underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Germany.

As of right now, the Patriots will likely lose to the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills, bringing their loss total to 11.

Then, out of the Colts, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, and New York Jets, splitting those games seems likely. So, as of right now, New England will likely go in the 4-13 or 5-12 range.

With the Patriots unlikely to turn their season around, let's take a look at a three-round mock draft.

New England Patriots 2024 Mock Draft

Using the PFF Mock Draft Simulator, we'll be mocking the first three rounds for the New England Patriots.

Round 1, Pick 4

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia Bulldogs

With Caleb Williams and Drake Maye expected to go with the top two picks, the New England Patriots will have to address a different position unless the Pats decide to trade up or back to get a quarterback.

If New England decides to stay put, a logical pick would be Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers. The Patriots offense has been terrible this season, in large part due to the fact that Mac Jones doesn't have any weapons so adding Bowers would be massive.

Round 2, Pick 36

JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State Buckeyes

The New England Patriots desperately need a pass rusher and should address it early.

JT Tuimoloau is still on the board in this simulation and is the top pass rusher available. This season with the Buckeyes, Tuimoloau has 27 tackles and four sacks. In his career with Ohio State, the edge rusher has recorded 72 tackles, 10 sacks, one forced fumble, and two interceptions.

Round 3, Pick 68

Riley Leonard, QB, Duke Blue Devils

The New England Patriots will likely draft a quarterback in the first two days and they might use their third-round pick to select Riley Leonard.

Leonard has been dealing with some injuries this season, which will likely make him slide in the draft. But he has been a solid quarterback in college who could sit behind Jones for a year to develop.