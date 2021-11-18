Patriots vs. Falcons injury report and starting lineup | NFL Week 11

Starting Week 11 of the NFL season, the New England Patriots will travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in a bid to boost their playoff hopes for another week.

This will be a game of two teams coming from entirely different exhibitions. The Patriots stomped over the Cleveland Browns in impressive fashion, putting up a 45-7 scoreline. The Falcons, on the other hand, suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, losing 43-3.

New England are in great shape to make a return to the playoffs after missing last season's tournament, while Atlanta are only fighting for the seventh seed in the NFC because their conference is a mess. Still, this is a game with important playoff implications for both franchises.

With rookie Mac Jones up against veteran Matt Ryan, here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:

New England Patriots injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Jake Bailey P Knee Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Ribs Questionable Brandon Bolden RB Hip Questionable Trent Brown OT Calf Questionable Kyle Dugger S Ankle Questionable Nick Folk K Knee Questionable N'Keal Harry WR Knee Questionable Dont'a Hightower LB Ankle Questionable Shaq Mason G Abdomen Questionable Jalen Mills S Forearm Questionable Jonnu Smith TE Shoulder Questionable Kyle Van Noy LB Groin Questionable Deatrich Wise Jr DE Illness Questionable

No player has been confirmed to be out for the Patriots, but their list of questionable players is really, really big: 13 names, and they all had limited practice on Wednesday.

Although they have a lot of game-time decisions to come, no player was listed as out of practice. One or two should go down as out before kickoff, but expect this list to get smaller as the game approaches.

Atlanta Falcons injury report

Player Position Injury Game status Daren Bates LB Groin Out Hayden Hurst TE Ankle Out Kendall Sheffield CB Hamstring Out Jaylinn Hawkins S Ankle Questionable Cordarrelle Patterson RB Ankle Questionable

The coolest story of the Falcons' season has been the rise of Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back. Patterson has been a huge difference maker on this offense. Meanwhile, Hurst has been nothing short of a disappointment since Atlanta traded for him, and his snap share is really low with Pitts now on the roster.

If Patterson is out, Atlanta will have a huge problem on their hands. The other players aren't much of difference makers.

Patriots vs. Falcons starting lineups

New England Patriots

QB - Mac Jones | RB - Rhamondre Stevenson | WR - Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Hunter Henry | OL - Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Justin Herron

DL - Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy, Carl Davis | LB - Matt Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy | CB - JC Jackson, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams | S - Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty | K - Nick Folk, | P - Jake Bailey

Atlanta Falcons

QB - Matt Ryan | RB - Cordarrelle Patterson | WR - Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus | TE - Kyle Pitts | OL - Jake Matthews, Jalen Mayfield, Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary

ALSO READ Article Continues below

DL - Jonathan Bullard, Tyeler Davison, Grady Jarrett | LB - Deion Jones, Foye Oluokun, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Steven Means | CB - Fabian Moreau, A.J. Terrell | S - Duron Harmon, Erik Harris | K - Younghoe Koo | P - Dustin Colquitt

Edited by Piyush Bisht