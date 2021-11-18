×
Patriots vs. Falcons injury report and starting lineup | NFL Week 11

Henrique Bulio
ANALYST
Modified Nov 18, 2021 07:08 AM IST
Preview

Starting Week 11 of the NFL season, the New England Patriots will travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in a bid to boost their playoff hopes for another week.

This will be a game of two teams coming from entirely different exhibitions. The Patriots stomped over the Cleveland Browns in impressive fashion, putting up a 45-7 scoreline. The Falcons, on the other hand, suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, losing 43-3.

New England are in great shape to make a return to the playoffs after missing last season's tournament, while Atlanta are only fighting for the seventh seed in the NFC because their conference is a mess. Still, this is a game with important playoff implications for both franchises.

With rookie Mac Jones up against veteran Matt Ryan, here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:

New England Patriots injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Jake BaileyP KneeQuestionable
Ja'Whaun BentleyLBRibsQuestionable
Brandon BoldenRBHipQuestionable
Trent BrownOTCalfQuestionable
Kyle DuggerSAnkleQuestionable
Nick FolkKKneeQuestionable
N'Keal HarryWRKneeQuestionable
Dont'a HightowerLBAnkleQuestionable
Shaq MasonGAbdomenQuestionable
Jalen MillsSForearmQuestionable
Jonnu SmithTEShoulderQuestionable
Kyle Van NoyLBGroinQuestionable
Deatrich Wise JrDEIllnessQuestionable

No player has been confirmed to be out for the Patriots, but their list of questionable players is really, really big: 13 names, and they all had limited practice on Wednesday.

Although they have a lot of game-time decisions to come, no player was listed as out of practice. One or two should go down as out before kickoff, but expect this list to get smaller as the game approaches.

Atlanta Falcons injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame status
Daren BatesLBGroinOut
Hayden HurstTEAnkleOut
Kendall SheffieldCBHamstringOut
Jaylinn HawkinsS AnkleQuestionable
Cordarrelle PattersonRBAnkleQuestionable

The coolest story of the Falcons' season has been the rise of Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back. Patterson has been a huge difference maker on this offense. Meanwhile, Hurst has been nothing short of a disappointment since Atlanta traded for him, and his snap share is really low with Pitts now on the roster.

Cordarrelle Patterson will be a game-time decision. wp.me/pbBqYq-c6uC

If Patterson is out, Atlanta will have a huge problem on their hands. The other players aren't much of difference makers.

Patriots vs. Falcons starting lineups

New England Patriots

QB - Mac Jones | RB - Rhamondre Stevenson | WR - Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Hunter Henry | OL - Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Justin Herron

DL - Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy, Carl Davis | LB - Matt Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy | CB - JC Jackson, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams | S - Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty | K - Nick Folk, | P - Jake Bailey

Atlanta Falcons

QB - Matt Ryan | RB - Cordarrelle Patterson | WR - Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus | TE - Kyle Pitts | OL - Jake Matthews, Jalen Mayfield, Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary

DL - Jonathan Bullard, Tyeler Davison, Grady Jarrett | LB - Deion Jones, Foye Oluokun, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Steven Means | CB - Fabian Moreau, A.J. Terrell | S - Duron Harmon, Erik Harris | K - Younghoe Koo | P - Dustin Colquitt

Edited by Piyush Bisht
