Patriots vs. Panthers injury report and starting lineup - November 7 | NFL Week 9

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones
New England Patriots QB Mac Jones
Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Nov 07, 2021 03:04 PM IST
The New England Patriots will travel to the Bank of America Stadium to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.

The Patriots have been resurgent in the past couple of weeks, recording wins over the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers. New England's offense has seemingly found its rhythm while their defense has been water-tight, as it usually has under head coach Bill Belichick. The Patriots are much better than their 4-4 record suggests.

On the flip side, the Panthers are also 4-4 but aren't the scary proposition everyone made them out to be after Week 3. After starting the season 3-0, the Panthers lost four straight games before finally snapping their dismal streak last week with a narrow win over the Atlanta Falcons. The offense has been toothless with star running back Christian McCaffrey, who is expected to play on Sunday.

Patriots vs. Panthers injury report

New England Patriots

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Christian BarmoreDTFootQuestionable
Ja'Whaun BentleyLBRibsQuestionable
Carl DavisDLHandQuestionable
Cody DavisDBHandQuestionable
Kyle DuggerDBNeckQuestionable
Nick FolkKLeft KneeQuestionable
Dont'a HightowerLBAnkleQuestionable
Shaq MasonOLAbdomenQuestionable
Josh UcheLBShoulderQuestionable
Kyle Van NoyLBGroinQuestionable
Jake BaileyP Right KneeQuestionable
N'Keal HarryWRKneeQuestionable

Carolina Panthers

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Sam DarnoldQBConcussionQuestionable
Stantley Thomas-Oliver III CBToeQuestionable
Pat ElfleinG HamstringQuestionable

Patriots vs. Panthers starting lineups

New England Patriots

QB - Mac Jones | RB - Damien Harris | WR - Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Hunter Henry | OL - Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Justin Herron

DL - Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy, Carl Davis | LB - Matt Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy | CB - JC Jackson, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams | S - Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty | K - Nick Folk, | P - Jake Bailey

Carolina Panthers

QB - Matt Ryan | RB - Mike Davis | WR - Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage | TE - Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst | OL - Jake Matthews, Jalen Mayfield, Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Jason Spriggs

DL - Grady Jarrett, Tyeler Davison, Jonathan Bullard | LB - Steven Means, Deion Jones, Foyesade Oluokun, Dante Fowler Jr. | CB - A.J. Terrell, Fabian Moreau | S - Erik Harris, Duron Harmon | K - Younghoe Koo | P - Dustin Colquitt

