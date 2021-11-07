Patriots vs. Panthers injury report and starting lineup - November 7 | NFL Week 9

The New England Patriots will travel to the Bank of America Stadium to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.

The Patriots have been resurgent in the past couple of weeks, recording wins over the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers. New England's offense has seemingly found its rhythm while their defense has been water-tight, as it usually has under head coach Bill Belichick. The Patriots are much better than their 4-4 record suggests.

On the flip side, the Panthers are also 4-4 but aren't the scary proposition everyone made them out to be after Week 3. After starting the season 3-0, the Panthers lost four straight games before finally snapping their dismal streak last week with a narrow win over the Atlanta Falcons. The offense has been toothless with star running back Christian McCaffrey, who is expected to play on Sunday.

The

Patriots vs. Panthers injury report

New England Patriots

Player Position Injury Game Status Christian Barmore DT Foot Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Ribs Questionable Carl Davis DL Hand Questionable Cody Davis DB Hand Questionable Kyle Dugger DB Neck Questionable Nick Folk K Left Knee Questionable Dont'a Hightower LB Ankle Questionable Shaq Mason OL Abdomen Questionable Josh Uche LB Shoulder Questionable Kyle Van Noy LB Groin Questionable Jake Bailey P Right Knee Questionable N'Keal Harry WR Knee Questionable

Carolina Panthers

Player Position Injury Game Status Sam Darnold QB Concussion Questionable Stantley Thomas-Oliver III CB Toe Questionable Pat Elflein G Hamstring Questionable

Patriots vs. Panthers starting lineups

New England Patriots

QB - Mac Jones | RB - Damien Harris | WR - Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Hunter Henry | OL - Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Justin Herron

DL - Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy, Carl Davis | LB - Matt Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy | CB - JC Jackson, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams | S - Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty | K - Nick Folk, | P - Jake Bailey

Carolina Panthers

QB - Matt Ryan | RB - Mike Davis | WR - Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage | TE - Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst | OL - Jake Matthews, Jalen Mayfield, Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Jason Spriggs

ALSO READ Article Continues below

DL - Grady Jarrett, Tyeler Davison, Jonathan Bullard | LB - Steven Means, Deion Jones, Foyesade Oluokun, Dante Fowler Jr. | CB - A.J. Terrell, Fabian Moreau | S - Erik Harris, Duron Harmon | K - Younghoe Koo | P - Dustin Colquitt

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar