Patriots vs Saints: Injury report and starting lineup - September 26 | NFL 2021-22 season 

The New England Patriots are coming off a galvanizing vintage blowout of the New York Jets. At 1-1, the Patriots cleared the first major hurdle of the NFL season by avoiding a scary 0-2 start. New England now has a shot at being over .500 with a win over the New Orleans Saints.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints have gone from hot to cold faster than you can say 'Marcus Davenport' who, by the way, won't face the Patriots this week. After opening Week 1 with an evisceration of the MVP Aaron Rodgers, the Saints got the doors blown off in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers.

Which Saints team will show up against New England?

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints injury report

New England Patriots

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss Julian Edelman compares Tom Brady coming back to Foxboro to being a child of divorced parents, and at a family BBQ, and not knowing how the parents will respond to each other.



The New England Patriots have more than a few notable players dealing with injuries. Starting running back Damien Harris is questionable for the game after limited practice on Thursday owing to a finger injury. Matt Judon is fighting a knee injury and was also limited. Offensive tackle Trent Brown is also questionable with a calf injury.

Other big names out this week are Stephon Gilmore, kicker Quinn Nordin, N'Keal Harry and Jarrett Stidham.

New Orleans Saints

According to CBS Sports, the Saints have numerous injuries cutting through the roster. Erik McCoy and Marshon Latimore are questionable for the game. Brett Maher is also questionable.

Kwon Alexander, Marcus Davenport, Michael Thomas, Tre'quan Smith, Wil Lutz and Nick Vannett are all out on Sunday. David Onyemata is suspended and will miss the game as well.

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints starting lineups

New England Patriots

QB - Mac Jones | RB - Damien Harris, James White | WR - Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry | OL - Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Trent Brown

DL - Deatrich Wise Jr., Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson | LB - Matt Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy | CB - JC Jackson, Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones | S - Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty | K - Nick Folk | P - Jake Bailey

New Orleans Saints

QB - Jameis Winston | RB - Alvin Kamara | WR - Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harris, Lil'Jordan Humphrey | TE - Adam Trautman | OL - Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Ryan Ramczyk

DL - Cameron Jordan, Christian Ringo, Shy Tuttle, Carl Granderson | LB - Zach Baun, Demario Davis, Andrew Dowell | CB - Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Bradley Roby | S - Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams | K - Aldrick Rosas | P - Blake Gillikin

