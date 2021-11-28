New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 12 

The red-hot New England Patriots will host the reeling Tennessee Titans in Week 12, in a game with substantial playoff-seeding implications.

The Patriots have won five on the trot and have the same record (7-4) as the AFC East leaders, the Buffalo Bills. New England have outscored their opponents by a combined 125 points during their five-game winning streak. Their defense hasn't given up a single point in seven quarters of football. The offense, led by rookie Mac Jones, has found its footing, making the Patriots the most dangerous in the NFL right now.

The Titans suffered another humiliating loss last week, losing to the one-win Houston Texans. This was the second time Tennessee succumbed to a baffling defeat. Earlier in the season, they were beaten by the New York Jets. The Titans need a win on Sunday to stay atop the AFC rankings, or they could slip to fourth based on results elsewhere.

Both players will need their big-name stars to perform well and lead their side to a victory. But do both teams have their stars available for the game on Sunday? Here's the injury report and starting lineup for both sides.

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans injury report

New England Patriots

Player Position Injury Game Status Jake Bailey P Right Knee Questionable Christian Barmore OT Knee Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Ribs Questionable Trent Brown OT Calf Questionable Damien Harris RB Neck Questionable Hunter Henry TE Neck Questionable Dont'a Hightower LB Ankle Questionable Jonnu Smith TE Shoulder Questionable Rhamondre Stevenson RB Knee Questionable

The Patriots have an extensive injury list, but none of the players on the report are expected to miss the game on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee) and offensive lineman Trent Brown (calf) sat out of practice on Thursday but returned on Friday and are expected to take the field against the Titans.

Tennessee Titans

Player Position Injury Game Status A. J. Brown WR Chest Out Nate Davis G Concussion Out Rashaan Evans LB Ankle Out David Long, Jr. LB Hamstring Out Jeremy Nichols RB Concussion Out Teair Tart DT Ankle Out Ola Adeniyi OLB Hamstring Questionable Jayon Brown LB Quad Questionable Greg Mabin CB Ankle Questionable Geoff Swaim TE Concussion Questionable Elijah Molden CB Groin Questionable

.The Titans are shattered by injury. Wide receiver A.J. Brown (chest), who was ruled out for the game on Sunday, is now on the injured reserves list and won't play until late December. Linebacker Rashaan Evans (ankle), guard Nate Davis (concussion), linebacker David Long, Jr. (hamstring), running back Jeremy Nichols (concussion) and defensive tackle Teair Tart (ankle) will all miss the game against the Patriots.

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans starting lineup

New England Patriots

QB - Mac Jones | RB - Rhamondre Stevenson | WR - Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Hunter Henry | OL - Isaiah Wynn, Trent Brown, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Justin Herron

DL - Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy, Carl Davis | LB - Matt Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy | CB - JC Jackson, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams | S - Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty | K - Nick Folk, | P - Jake Bailey

Tennessee Titans

QB - Ryan Tannehill | RB - D'Onta Foreman | WR - A.J. Brown, Marcus Johnson, Chester Rogers | TE - MyCole Pruitt | OL - Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold III, Ben Jones, Dillon Radunz, David Quessenberry

DL - Jeffery Simmons, Naquan Jones, Denico Autry | LB - Harold Landry III, Jayon Brown, Monty Rice, Ola Adeniyi | CB - Janoris Jenkins, Kristian Fulton, Amani Hooker, Kevin Byard, Elijah Molden | K - Randy Bullock | P - Brett Kern

