Patriots vs Titans prediction and betting tips - August 25, 2023

The New England Patriots head to Tennessee to play the Titans on Friday, Aug. 25, at 8:15 p.m. ET.

New England is currently 1-1 in the preseason, as the Patriots dropped their first preseason game 20-9 to the Houston Texans. In the second game, the Patriots beat Green Bay 21-17.

Tennessee, meanwhile, is also 1-1 as it lost to the Chicago Bears 23-17 in Week 1 and then beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-16 on the road.

New England will likely sit Mac Jones, giving way for Bailey Zappe, Trace McSorley and rookie Malik Cunningham to get the majority of the snaps.

The Titans, meanwhile, are hoping Will Levis can play and will split the game with Malik Willis. However, Ryan Tannehill and many of the key starters are expected to see a series or two.

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans: Prediction

The New England Patriots are -135 on the money line and -2-point favorites despite being on the road and likely not playing Mac Jones. The over/under is set at 38.5.

The Patriots have seen enough of most of their starters, so it will mostly be the backups for New England in the final preseason game. The biggest question is whether or not Ezekiel Elliott will play at all in this game.

Ultimately, with the Tennessee Titans likely playing at least a few series with the starters, the Titans could get out to an early lead here. Also, one has to worry about the Patriots' offensive line, as it has been a problem in the preseason already and backups are expected to start.

Tennessee are likely to end the preseason with a home victory as the underdogs, as it should have been the betting favorite as it will play most of its starters.

Patriots vs. Titans: Betting Tips

At +114, the Titans are a good choice at home as the underdogs, but we do prefer the +2 points at -110.

The Patriots' offense will likely struggle to score points with the backups in play. Tennessee's offense also has its own problems.

With both offenses struggling, betting the under 38.5 could be a smart move. But overall, in the game, the Titans at +2 are the smart bet.

Match details and how to watch Patriots vs. Titans

TV: NFL Network

Time: August 25, 8:15 p.m. ET.

Venue: Nissan Stadium

