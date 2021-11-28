New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - NFL Week 12 

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans match details

Date: November 28th, 2021

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Time: 1:00 pm EST

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans betting odds

Spreads

New England Patriots: -7.0 (+260)

Tennessee Titans: +7.0 (-260)

Moneyline

New England Patriots: -140

Tennessee Titans: +120

Over/Under

New England Patriots: O43.0 (-110)

Tennessee Titans: U43.0 (-110)

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans betting picks

The Patriots' defense has been stingy and hasn't given up a point in the last seven quarters of football. Without Derrick Henry, Julio Jones and A.J. Brown, the Titans offense will be heavily dependent on Ryan Tannehill standing in the pocket and making plays with his arm. That's a recipe for disaster against a Bill Belichick-assembled defense.

Take the over and expect the Patriots to cover the spread.

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans betting trends

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans key injuries

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans head-to-head

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans prediction

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar