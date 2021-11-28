New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - NFL Week 12 

New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans match details
Date: November 28th, 2021
Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
Time: 1:00 pm EST
New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans betting odds
Spreads
New England Patriots: -7.0 (+260)
Tennessee Titans: +7.0 (-260)
Moneyline
New England Patriots: -140
Tennessee Titans: +120
Over/Under
New England Patriots: O43.0 (-110)
Tennessee Titans: U43.0 (-110)
New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans betting picks
The Patriots' defense has been stingy and hasn't given up a point in the last seven quarters of football. Without Derrick Henry, Julio Jones and A.J. Brown, the Titans offense will be heavily dependent on Ryan Tannehill standing in the pocket and making plays with his arm. That's a recipe for disaster against a Bill Belichick-assembled defense.
Take the over and expect the Patriots to cover the spread.
New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans betting trends
New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans key injuries
New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans head-to-head
ALSO READArticle Continues below
New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans prediction