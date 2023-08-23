Percy Harvin Net Worth: How much is ex-Seahawks WR worth in 2023?

Percy Harvin was tipped for great things in the NFL. Although the receiver won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, his career was largely defined by injuries.

Harvin announced his first retirement in April 2016, because of chronic knee and hip ailments as the key reasons. However, he made a comeback just a few months later in November.

Harvin retired from the big league for the second time in March 2017, at 28, after experiencing severe migraine headaches. The wideout attempted another return to the NFL in 2020 but no team signed him.

Nonetheless, Harvin made a small fortune across eight seasons in the NFL. As per reports, he is worth an estimated $20 million as of 2023.

According to Spotrac, Harvin made $42,218,382 in career earnings during his playing days. He also received $20,230,882 in base salary, $15,981,500 in signing bonuses and $2,158,500 in incentives.

Percy Harvin's NFL stats and career

Former Seattle Seahawks WR Percy Harvin

The Minnesota Vikings selected Percy Harvin in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft. The receiver spent four seasons in Minnesota before joining the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.

In his first season with the Seahawks, Harvin helped the team win the Super Bowl by defeating the Denver Broncos in the big game. Seattle then traded the wideout to the New York Jets in November 2014.

After a brief stint with the Jets, Harvin signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills in 2015. He returned for one more injury-ridden season in 2016 before calling it quits with football.

Across his eight years in the NFL, Harvin racked up 4,026 yards and 22 touchdowns on 353 receptions. He also added 927 rushing yards with five rushing touchdowns on 146 carries.

The highlight of Harvin's career was his Super Bowl win with the Seahawks in 2014. He also earned Pro Bowl honors and won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2009.

