Pete Carroll net worth: How much is Seahawks HC worth in 2023?

Pete Carroll is one of the most highly respected coaches in the NFL. His 29 years of coaching experience, diligence, and tenacity have been important to his success as a pro football mentor.

Carroll has served as the head coach of numerous organizations, including the University of Southern California, the New York Jets, and the New England Patriots. He is the Seattle Seahawks' current head coach.

Carroll won six bowl games and consecutive National Championships in 2003 and 2004 while coaching at the University of Southern California Trojans (2001–2009).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Seattle Seahawks have qualified for the postseason on nine occasions under Carroll since he joined the team in 2010. He has also won their division on five occasions, had back-to-back Super Bowl trips, and captured their first championship in 2014.

Here, we look into Pete Carroll's financial standing in 2023.

Thirteen years ago, the Seahawks appointed Caroll. His initial deal with the team was a five-year, $35 million deal. He has since signed extension deals, the most recent of which was in 2020.

Carroll extended his deal for five years in 2020, extending it through the 2025 campaign.

The certified winner will be worth $40 million in 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of his riches came from his NFL earnings, but he also made a sizable fortune via real estate management.

Expand Tweet

Pete Carroll has shown off his agility in Seattle Seahawks' training

Pete Carroll has consistently upheld his standing as one of the league's liveliest and most vivacious figures during his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks.

Carroll demonstrated his scrambling skills, good instinct, and strong sidearm during the Seattle Seahawks' training camp practice on Thursday, August 17. He hit deep passes to receivers like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, DK Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett.

The Seattle Seahawks official social media handle posted footage of Carroll during practice, and it quickly went viral. In the caption, the handler jokingly requested that the head coach appear in season 2 of the Netflix series 'Quarterback.'

Expand Tweet

Geno Smith should now be aware that the 71-year-old head coach may try to unseat him in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. Regardless of the outcome readers can stay tuned for regular updates.