Peter Schrager gives verdict on Mike Tomlin's future if Steelers decide to part ways with NFL's longest-tenured HC

Mike Tomlin's future with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a question mark even before the 2024 season ended for the AFC North franchise. Things went south for the Steelers down the stretch after a promising 6-2 record ahead of the bye week.

It seemed like getting some rest hurt them, as the Steelers finished the season with five consecutive wins, including two against the Baltimore Ravens, the team that ultimately eliminated them in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Ahead of the 2025 campaign, Tomlin's future is debated on live TV. ESPN's Peter Schrager revealed on Friday's installment of "Get Up" that many teams would be interested in acquiring his services if he leaves the Steelers.

“I see Ryan saying this, and I to your point, Dan, like this isn't coming from some talking, Ryan Clark is a beloved Steeler who is very close with Mike Tomlin. So I see that, and that's why this gets attention. You see the word stale, that said, he [Tomlin] still is the loudest voice in the building. And if he were to leave Pittsburgh, and he would have to be fired, because I don't think it would, it would be able to go contractually this way," Schrager said.

"There would be a line of probably 15 teams. Guess what? There would be a line of not only four broadcast networks, but 11 streamers, and whoever else the NFL commissioner did up fronts for could get him on a broadcast crew. So Tomlin would still be the number one target in the off season if he were to ever leave.”

Mike Tomlin's lack of playoff success has hurt his image around the NFL

Mike Tomlin - who has been in Pittsburgh since 2007 - has never posted a losing season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have finished with an 8-8 record three times, but never below the .500 mark.

Tomlin only has a Super Bowl win to show despite making the postseason 12 times during his tenure.

Pittsburgh has not advanced further in the postseason because of the lack of consistency at the quarterback position since Ben Roethlisberger. They tried with Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but none were the answer they so desperately keep looking for.

Aaron Rodgers is still on the team's radar, although there haven't been updates on the four-time NFL MVP's potential arrival at Acrisure Stadium.

