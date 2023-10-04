Peter Warrick net worth: How much is former Bengals WR worth in 2023?

Peter Warrick played six seasons in the NFL. The wideout had a five-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals before a one-year sojourn with the Seattle Seahawks.

Warrick also played one season for the IFL's Bloomington Extreme in 2009, before calling it quits with football.

According to reports, Warrick has a net worth of $4 million as of 2023. He made most of his wealth during his professional football career.

As per Spotrac, Warrick made a reported $18,010,000 in career earnings across six years in the NFL. He reportedly received $6,663,000 in base salary, $9,010,000 in signing bonuses, $2,137,000 in roster bonuses and $200,000 as a workout bonus.

When Warrick played for the Bloomington Extreme in the IFL, he earned a reported $200 dollars per game and $250 when his team won. However, he later admitted that he didn't play indoor football for the money but instead, for his love of the game.

Peter Warrick's NFL stats and career

Cincinnati Bengals WR Peter Warrick

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Peter Warrick as the No. 4 pick in the first round of the 2000 NFL draft. He played five seasons with the team, recording 3,692 all-purpose yards and 22 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Warrick suffered a brutal injury in 2004, when he cracked his shin bone in the Bengals' season-opening 31-24 loss to the New York Jets. Cincinnati released him the following year.

Warrick then joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2005. During his lone season with the team, the wideout helped the Seahawks to the Super Bowl, who lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers at the final hurdle. He finished the season with 180 receiving yards on 11 catches.

Due to Warrick's shin injury, he lost most of his electric speed. Although he did show some flashes of brilliance, his time in the NFL came to an end.

However, Warrick had stints on the practice squads of some indoor football teams including the Las Vegas Gladiators (2007), Montreal Alouettes (2008) and California Redwoods (2009). He even played one season with the Bloomington Extreme in 2009 and caught for 606 yards, 13 touchdowns on 56 receptions.

In 2011, Warrick signed with Cincinnati Commandos' practice squad but didn't play a single game for them.