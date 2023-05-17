We all know Peyton Manning to be one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. And when you are as high profile as he is, naturally, post-career, you will have options.

But what are those options?

We go back five years to a talk with Manning in an interview with WGFX Radio when many thought that he should run for senate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the notion was intriguing, Manning didn't like the idea of being a politician.

Manning said via The Washington Post:

“Zero consideration. It’s funny. I said this a while back. Somebody said I was going to go run a team. Somebody said I was going to go be a broadcaster. Now they’re saying I might be a senator. Next week I’m going to be an astronaut. Look, I certainly have an interest in politics and in our country. I just have zero interest in being a politician.”

3HL @3HL1045 When asked if he would entertain a run for Senate, Peyton Manning said, “No. Zero consideration.” When asked if he would entertain a run for Senate, Peyton Manning said, “No. Zero consideration.”

While politics isn't everyone's cup of tea, some feel that Manning would have made a good one, but we will never know as it is clear that back then, he had no interest. Does he now though? Someone may have to put the question to him.

Peyton Manning doing just fine post-NFL career

Tennessee v Georgia

Sometimes when star players finish up in their chosen sport, they want to be away from the spotlight. Unfortunately, when that sport is football and your last name is Manning, that is nearly impossible.

Peyton Manning, together with his younger brother Eli, has made quite the name for themselves post their football careers.

They have their own show on ESPN called the Manningcast. It involves the brothers watching Monday Night Football while giving their thoughts on what is transpiring on the field.

They also have three guests on each show ranging from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski, and Barack Obama, just to name a few.

While Peyton Manning is doing just fine now post his football career, the mind does wonder when thinking about what if he had run for senate.

Poll : 0 votes