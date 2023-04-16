When you think of Peyton Manning, you think of the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, but what about the San Diego Chargers?

Manning, of course, never played for the San Diego, Los Angeles, or any Chargers team during his illustrious football career, but he could have.

Back in the 1998 NFL Draft, the Colts had a monumental decision to make. The team owned the No. 1 overall pick and needed a franchise quarterback to build around. Who were they going to select: Tennessee's Manning or Washington State's Ryan Leaf?

Some experts believe Leaf could have ended up having a better career and was worthy of being the Colts' pick. However, Indianapolis obviously chose Manning, while Leaf headed to San Diego at No. 2 overall.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The 1998 NFL Draft began 22 years ago today.



The Colts had the No. 1 pick, selecting Peyton Manning over Ryan Leaf, who went No. 2 to the Chargers. The 1998 NFL Draft began 22 years ago today.The Colts had the No. 1 pick, selecting Peyton Manning over Ryan Leaf, who went No. 2 to the Chargers. https://t.co/LGjVA7AEMa

Manning later became one of the best players in NFL history. The New Orleans native picked up five regular-season MVP awards and two Super Bowl MVPs, winning a Super Bowl with both the Colts and Broncos. He's arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks, among the ranks of Tom Brady and Joe Montana.

Leaf, on the other hand, went in the other direction, turning out to be one of the biggest draft busts of all time. He lasted only three seasons in the league, two with the Chargers and one as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. He produced 3,666 passing yards and 14 touchdowns in 25 games.

What if Peyton Manning was drafted by the San Diego Chargers?

AFC Wild Card Game: Indianapolis Colts v San Diego Chargers

The Colts certainly made the right move by selecting Manning with the top pick. But what if they took Leaf instead and Manning went No. 2 to the Chargers? Without a doubt, that's a question that would make every Colts fan sick to their stomach to think about.

Leaf didn't become a star in San Diego, and he wouldn't have done so in Indianapolis, either. He just wasn't meant to be an NFL quarterback, and there's nothing wrong with that.

Joe McManus @McManusDesign What If the Chargers picked Peyton Manning instead of Ryan Leaf in 1998?



NFL Draft Misses: Part 1 What If the Chargers picked Peyton Manning instead of Ryan Leaf in 1998?NFL Draft Misses: Part 1 https://t.co/D7bWFZr5jT

In Indianapolis, Manning was surrounded by some outstanding offensive weapons Wide receivers Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne, running back Edgerrin James, and tight end Dallas Clark helped him succeed. If he landed in San Diego instead, he still would've found a way to have a legendary career no matter who his teammates were. He's Peyton Manning. One of the most talented players of all time, he still would've gotten the job done.

